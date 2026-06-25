R Madhavan Sports A Rs 40 Lakh Luxury Titan Watch While Receiving Padma Shri

R Madhavan was conferred the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award, on June 23 by President Droupadi Murmu. At the second investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, the Dhurandhar star opted for a navy blue bandhgala suit with matching dhoti-style pants.

He completed the look with the Rs 40.5 lakh Titan Nebula Jalsa Flying Tourbillon, a masterpiece that is a love letter to Jaipur. It redefined horological excellence when the limited-edition watch was unveiled in 2025.

Titan Nebula Jalsa Flying Tourbillon

According to the official website, Jalsa is a "celebration of everything you carry within - power, passion, and presence."

"Jalsa by Nebula is a bold homage to Jaipur - a city that wasn't built for conquest but carved from cosmic vision," reads an excerpt on the website. It's the watch's dial that catches the spotlight. It features Hawa Mahal, a monument that turned geometry into poetry, redefined architecture, and continues to captivate visitors with its iconic intricate latticework.

The dial has a hand-painted miniature on marble crafted by Padma Shri Shakir Ali. "Every dial captures a moment imagined in vivid colours: a royal procession before the Hawa Mahal, a tribute to victory, dignity, and splendour. Painted stroke by stroke using a single-haired squirrel brush, this vision of history comes alive with gemstone dust and natural pigments sourced painstakingly from the boundless riches of nature."

According to the official website, only 10 such pieces exist in the world, and each is an heirloom. Inside the watch, a sculpted 18k rose gold tourbillon is wrapped around a ring of natural red agate, a gemstone mirroring the red-sandstone architecture of Jaipur.

R Madhavan Is "Profoundly Grateful" For Receiving Padma Shri

Taking to Instagram, R Madhavan wrote, "I am deeply humbled and profoundly grateful, and truly honored to be conferred with the Padma Shri. My heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for bestowing upon me one of our nation's highest civilian honors. I am equally thankful to the Government of Maharashtra for recommending my name and placing their faith in my journey. This recognition is something I will cherish for the rest of my life."

"I dedicate this honor to the magical world of cinema, to every artist and technician who has walked alongside me and to my family who have been my strength... From the bottom of my heart, thank you," he wrote, concluding the note.

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