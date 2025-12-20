Inside <i>Dhurandhar</i> Actor Saumya Tandon's Luxe Walk-In Closet And Chic Shoe Collection

Saumya Tandon is clearly soaking in the love coming her way after Dhurandhar. The Aditya Dhar directorial, led by Ranveer Singh, features the actress as Rehman Dakait's wife, Ulfat Hasin. While people are praising her performance, many are also eager to know more about Saumya's real life.

Recently, Saumya Tandon gave a peek into her personal space during a conversation with Hauterrfly. From her walk-in closet to her much-loved footwear collection, Saumya opened up about her fashion choices, habits and the stories behind some of her favourite pieces.

A Dedicated Footwear Zone Before The Closet

Right before entering her walk-in closet, Saumya Tandon has a full section dedicated only to footwear. It comes with slider-style doors, making it easy to access. Calling her shoe collection a “khazana,” Saumya explained why this space matters so much to her.

The star shared that she is almost always in a rush while getting ready. To make things easier, she has laid out her footwear in a way that helps her quickly decide what matches her outfit.

Jimmy Choo, Miu Miu And Shoes With Stories

Talking about her favourite pair, Saumya Tandon showed a gold and silver Jimmy Choo that she has owned for a very long time. She also showed another pair of black Jimmy Choo heels, which can go with anything or everything.

Then came a pair the diva was very honest about – Miu Miu heels that her husband, Saurabh Devendra Singh, bought from Paris. While they look stunning, Saumya admitted they are extremely uncomfortable and pinch her feet. She openly declared that her husband “wasted money” on that pair.

The actor's footwear collection also has a fun side. She showed colourful sneakers in yellow, blue, white and red tones and lovingly called them her “happy sneakers.” There was also a bubblegum pink pair that instantly stands out – the kind any girl would crush over.

A Proud “Jutti Girl”

Saumya Tandon did not stop at heels and sneakers. Calling herself a “jutti girl,” she proudly showed her collection. The star described juttis as “the most beautiful piece of accessory that you can wear with Indian.” Some of her favourite designs were picked up from Amritsar, and one particular pair has been with her for 12 years.

Sharing her fashion philosophy, Saumya said, “I believe in wearing, rewearing, not wasting.” It is a thought that reflects clearly in how she has preserved and cherished her collection over the years.

Clothes Everywhere, Not Just One Closet

Before entering the walk-in closet, Saumya Tandon revealed something interesting. Her clothes are not limited to just one space. She has outfits stored in different rooms across her house. The walk-in closet, however, is where her most-used and favourite pieces live.

Saumya first showed her long cotton dresses – easy, breathable and perfect for everyday wear. Talking about her current clothing mood, Saumya said, “A lot of homegrown brands. Lots of linens and cottons is my go-to everyday wear.” She added that while this works for daily life, shoots and events demand different fabrics and styles.

Dresses With Memories

Among Saumya Tandon's favourite pieces was a white maxi dress with black accents – simple, elegant and very “Saumya.” She also showed a black net dress that is 15 years old. It was gifted to her by her sister and has clearly stood the test of time.

Another standout was a green sequin-studded dress, which Saumya said would be perfect for Christmas. A beautiful pre-draped saree by Tarun Tahiliani also grabbed attention.

She also pointed out a powder blue high-low dress that she wore at the trailer launch of Dhurandhar.

Sarees, But Make Them Light

Showing her saree collection, Saumya Tandon mentioned that she is not a fan of heavy pieces. She prefers dainty, light sarees that are easy to carry. Interestingly, she revealed that during her time on Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, she wore close to 500 sarees on screen.

The star shared that she styled herself for the show and later distributed most of those sarees. Today, she owns only about 10 to 15 sarees, keeping her collection minimal and meaningful.

From Bags To Jackets And White Shirts

The walk-in closet also gave a glimpse of her trousers, hats, casual bags and clutches. From homegrown brands to labels like Jimmy Choo and Kate Spade, her collection is a mix of high-end and everyday pieces.

Saumya Tandon also admitted to having an obsession with white shirts. She owns many styles, but one georgette white shirt stands out. It features colourful floral embroidery that she got done herself, making it truly one of a kind.

The fashionista's jacket collection includes a cool tan biker leather jacket and a Ralph Lauren summer jacket she bought in Milan. For winters, she has a cheerful collection of colourful sweaters and jumpers.

Saumya Tandon's walk-in closet is not about showing off luxury. It reflects comfort, practicality, memories and personal style. Much like her off-screen personality, it feels honest, warm and effortlessly stylish.

Also Read | Orry Recreates Viral Dhurandhar Reel: Plays Failed RAW Agent In Pakistan