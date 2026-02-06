Stylist Busts Seven Style Myths That Are Secretly Ruining Your Wardrobe

Getting dressed should not feel like a daily battle. Yet for many women, the wardrobe is full and still nothing feels right. The problem is often not a lack of clothes, but a lack of clarity. Trends change fast. Bodies change. Life changes even faster. Somewhere between social media advice, shopping guilt and “saving outfits for later,” personal style starts to feel confusing and tiring. That is where most style mistakes begin. Not in the mall, but in the mind.

This is exactly what stylist Rasmit Kaur calls out in her latest Instagram video. With 30 years of experience, she keeps it real and strips styling down to the basics. Her message is simple: you do not need more clothes; you need to stop believing certain style lies that keep you stuck.

Here is a breakdown of the seven myths she debunks, and why they matter.

Myth 1: Once I find my personal style, dressing will be easy forever

Rasmit Kaur shuts this down fast. “Style is not a destination. It's a skill that you update,” she says. Bodies change, work hours change, and life phases change. Your style needs to move with you.

Myth 2: I just need better basics

According to the expert, most people already own basics. The issue is repetition without purpose. Five black tops that look the same are not versatile. They are redundant. What is missing is context, not clothes.

Myth 3: Buying high-quality will fix everything

Yes, quality matters. But Rasmit Kaur points out that “quantity without intention is just expensive confusion.” You can own great pieces and still have zero outfits.

Myth 4: I'll dress better when life gets better

This one hits home. Waiting to lose weight, get a job or feel happier only delays self-worth. The stylist jokes about “future you” getting all the good clothes, while present you keeps waiting.

Myth 5: Capsule wardrobes are the answer

Capsules are tools, not personalities. Minimal does not mean invisible. Neutrals still need opinion and direction.

Myth 6: If it looks good on her, it will work on me

Bodies do not distribute fabric the same way. Rasmit suggests borrowing inspiration, not copying formulas.

Myth 7: I just don't have the style gene

Rasmit calls this the biggest misconception of all. There is no secret style gene that some people are born with. Style is not inherited; it is practised.

She wraps it up with a reminder worth repeating. Great style is not about starting over. It is about making smarter choices with what you already own.