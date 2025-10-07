What To See In Abu Dhabi, As Per Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh

Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's latest collaboration has left fans gushing, again.

For context: Experience Abu Dhabi of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi has appointed Deepika Padukone as its regional brand ambassador. Now, the Pathaan actress has joined her husband, who has been representing the brand since 2023.

On Monday, Ranveer Singh dropped a video on Instagram as part of Abu Dhabi's promotional campaign. The clip opens with the couple admiring an artefact at the Louvre Abu Dhabi when Ranveer Singh tells his wife, "90 AD – can you imagine this level of detailing in 90 AD? Sometimes I wonder, what would my pose be if they made a statue of me!" Deepika playfully answers, "You definitely deserve to be in a museum".

In the clip, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are also seen exploring the famous Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the largest in the UAE. "It's just Abu Dhabi. It's like a pause button," quips Ranveer Singh, soaking in the beauty of the mosque's architectural brilliance.

Abu Dhabi's old-world charm and futuristic elements are what set this place apart from the rest.

Here's a little bit about the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Louvre Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Whether you are a spiritual seekers or someone who admires great architecture, this mosque is undoubtedly one of the best places to visit when in Abu Dhabi. It was built in 2008 by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's Founding Father.

Spread across approximately 30 acres of land, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque boasts of white marble domes with intricate floral inlays that shine like diamonds under the sun. It consists of 82 domes, four minarets, and 1,192 pillars.

Glittery chandeliers encrusted with Swarovski crystals, reflective pools, and vast courtyards make this grand monument even more stunning. The mosque houses the world's largest hand-knotted carpet, which covers an area of approximately 5,400 to 5,627 square metres. Its intricate floral and Islamic medallion patterns blend in with the mosque's overall decor.

Louvre Abu Dhabi

If you can't go to France, you can head to Abu Dhabi to check out the Louvre there. The Louvre Abu Dhabi is a universal art museum located on Saadiyat Island in the UAE. Designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, the museum officially opened on November 11, 2017.

Spread over approximately 24,000 square metres in size, with 8,000 square metres of galleries, the Louvre Abu Dhabi runs under an agreement between the UAE and France, signed in March 2007, that allows it to use the Louvre's name until 2047.

A distinctive dome with intricate geometric patterns that filter light like a "rain of light" is a unique feature to this museum, which is approximately 23 km from the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Here are some other popular experiences you must make a part of your itinerary the next time you are in Abu Dhabi

Ferrari World Yas Island

In the mood for some crazy adventures? Head over to Ferrari World Yas Island, the most celebrated amusement park in Abu Dhabi.

Thrilling rides and record-breaking roller coasters, especially the adrenaline-pumping and fastest, the Formula Rossa, are a must-try. Some other fascinating activities include Turbo Track, Flying Aces, Turbo Tower, Flying Wings and rides at the esports Arena.

Dune Bashing

Navigate your way through the golden sands of Abu Dhabi's desert as you enjoy a thrilling dune bashing experience.

Photo: Experience Abu Dhabi

Simply hop inside a 4x4, sliding and gliding, as the vehicle speeds up and down towering dunes. Once the rush has simmered, you can opt to a sanborading experience and enjoy the most beautiful sunset, followed by a wholesome dinner in the middle of the desert.

Al Ain Zoo



For a family-friendly experience, visit the Al Ain Zoo, which has more than 4,000 animals. Do you know, you can even feed giraffes here and take exciting camel rides? The fun doesn't end here.

Photo: Experience Abu Dhabi

Other interactive experiences include the Elezba petting centre, parrot shows and reptile encounters. The Arabian oryx, big-horned Barbary sheep, rhinos, hippos, tigers, lions and other exotic species can be spotted, all of which are kept in transparent enclosures.

Saadiyat Public Beach

Spend a relaxing day on the white sand, getting a tan under the sun, watching the glimmering, crystal clear turquoise waters and the lush green swaying palm trees.

Photo: Experience Abu Dhabi

Sip on cocktails, make sandcastles, take a swim or engage in aquatic activities like paddleboarding, kayaking, snorkelling or jet skiing with the quaint Saadiyat skyline in the background.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Can't Stop Cheering As Deepika Padukone Rocks Parisian Look For Louis Vuitton Event