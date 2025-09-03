Ranveer Singh Can't Stop Cheering As Deepika Padukone Rocks Parisian Look For Louis Vuitton Event

Deepika Padukone has added another milestone to her global journey by becoming the first Indian to serve on the jury of the LVMH Prize 2025. The annual event, regarded as one of the most prestigious in the fashion world, brings together creative icons to celebrate emerging talent.

Decoding Deepika's Look

At the global event, Deepika turned heads in a striking Louis Vuitton creation. She chose an oversized silk shirt featuring bold abstract prints in shades of yellow and brown, styled with a collared deep neckline. Adding a dash of drama, she paired it with a golden mini skirt detailed with long, floor-grazing fringes that swayed with movement.

Deepika's accessories struck the right balance between edgy and classic. She opted for chunky golden stud earrings, sleek high heels, and a black handbag to round off the ensemble.

For the makeup, she opted for a nude-toned eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, defined lashes, contoured cheeks, and a deep nude-brown lip shade. With her hair tied into a neat bun, she carried an effortless Parisian elegance while maintaining her signature modern edge.

Sharing moments from the event, Deepika wrote, "Congratulations to all the winners! I cannot wait for the world to witness your magic (sic)!"

While Deepika marked this landmark moment in her career, Ranveer Singh once again stood out as her biggest supporter. Dropping a playful comment on her post, the actor wrote, "Hot Mama (sic)."

Representing India On The Global Stage

Deepika's long-standing association with Louis Vuitton has already made her one of the most visible Indian faces in international fashion. By joining the distinguished panel of the LVMH Prize jury, she now shares space with fashion legends while also representing India in an arena that celebrates creativity and innovation.

This year's jury included Stella McCartney, Marc Jacobs, Jonathan Anderson, Nicolas Ghesquiere, Phoebe Philo, Silvia Venturini Fendi, Nigo, and Pharrell Williams, alongside top LVMH executives Delphine Arnault, Jean-Paul Claverie, and Sidney Toledano.

