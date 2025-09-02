Deepika Padukone Becomes First Indian To Join Louis Vuitton Jury For LVMH Prize 2025

Deepika Padukone has added another global milestone to her journey, as she has been announced as a jury member for the LVMH Prize 2025. The luxury giant made the announcement on Instagram, celebrating the actress's influence and presence on the international stage.

They wrote, "DEEPIKA PADUKONE FOR LOUIS VUITTON: 2025 LVMH PRIZE JURY MEMBER. We're thrilled to announce that the iconic Deepika Padukone will serve as a jury member for this year's LVMH Prize final. Renowned for her captivating performances and influential global presence, Deepika continues to inspire audiences worldwide on the international stage".

For now, she is the only Indian jury member on the panel.

Deepika Jets Off For The Event

Interestingly, before the announcement was made, Deepika was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Keeping her look minimal and chic, she wore an oversized red knit sweater, denim, and tan ankle-length boots. She even waved at the paparazzi before heading into the terminal. It is now clear that her trip abroad was tied to her participation in the Louis Vuitton event.

A Prestigious Panel

According to Fashion Network, the jury for the LVMH Prize comprises twelve members. Alongside Sarah Burton, the panel features eight creative powerhouses including Jonathan Anderson, Nicolas Ghesquiere of Louis Vuitton women, Marc Jacobs, Nigo of Kenzo, Phoebe Philo, Stella McCartney, Silvia Venturini Fendi, and Pharrell Williams, who heads Louis Vuitton men.

They are joined by Delphine Arnault, CEO of Christian Dior Couture and founder of the prize, Jean-Paul Claverie, advisor to Bernard Arnault and director of corporate philanthropy, and Sidney Toledano, CEO of the LVMH Fashion Group. Notably absent this year are Maria Grazia Chiuri and Kim Jones, who stepped away from their respective creative leadership roles at Dior and Fendi.

On September 3, at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, this panel will crown the winner from the eight finalists of the twelfth edition, Alainpaul, All-In, Francesco Murano, Soshiotsuki, Steve O Smith, Tolu Coker, Torisheju, and Zomer. The prize is regarded as a launching pad for emerging labels and has previously propelled several young designers onto the global fashion map.

