Deepika Padukone Says, "Motherhood Pushed Me Out of My Comfort Zone, Now Playing My Best Role"

Deepika Padukone has finally spoken about her take on working for 8 hours post-embracing motherhood. Up until now, many actors and directors have directly or indirectly commented on the subject, but in her latest interview with CNBC-TV18, the Pathaan actor has shared her take on the same.

For a moment, she also talked about motherhood and how it has changed her. Padukone said that she was a patient person before having Dua, but parenthood has surely made her more tolerant. "It [motherhood] pushes you out of your comfort zone and makes you a social person; I've never been a social person. Having to interact with other parents, and now playschool. Motherhood just pushes you out of your comfort zone in a good way. I've always wanted to be a mother, and now, I'm playing my best role," she added.

Post her exit from Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD, many speculations were made against Padukone. Several people said that she hiked her fees while asking to work an 8-hour shift, and asked to pay a hefty fee for her entourage. However, many actors came in support of her. She even said that many male and female actors work for 8 hours, or from Monday to Friday, but sadly, they did not make headlines. It happened with her, and she does not mind ruffling feathers or dealing with a conflict.

After having her daughter, Deepika Padukone took some time off, but she is back on the sets and currently shooting her sixth film, King, with Shah Rukh Khan. While the actor and her husband, Ranveer Singh, have not revealed the face of their daughter, Padukone took to Instagram to share that he love language is baking a cake for Dua's first birthday.

