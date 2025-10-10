Deepika Padukone Named First Mental Health Ambassador By Union Ministry Of Health And Family Welfare

Deepika Padukone, actor and Founder of The Live Love Laugh (LLL) Foundation, has been appointed as the first-ever 'Mental Health Ambassador' by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW). This comes after she posted a video of visiting Chhindwara District, Madhya Pradesh, on World Mental Health Day. This step by the Ministry will promote a more supportive mental health ecosystem in the country, and it is a big step to destigmatise the subject.



On the occasion, J.P. Nadda, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, stated, "The partnership with Deepika Padukone will help widely disseminate awareness about mental health issues in India, normalise discussions to reduce stigma, and highlight mental health as an integral aspect of public health." This came in on the day when the actor shared that she and her organisation, LLL Foundation, have been working tirelessly for 10 years to spread awareness and inspire change while facing scepticism over her battle with mental illness.

Deepika Padukone sitting with Shri J.P. Nadda, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare

"I am deeply honoured to serve as the first-ever Mental Health Ambassador for the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made significant strides in prioritising mental health care. I look forward to working closely with the Ministry to build on this momentum and further strengthen our nation's mental health framework," said Deepika Padukone.

In her new role, Padukone will work closely with the Ministry to raise mental health awareness and promote de-stigmatisation efforts, encourage help-seeking behaviour and preventive efforts, and promote Tele MANAS (Tele-Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States), and other government-approved mental health resources

The actor will also collaborate with the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in building other strategic interventions for equitable mental health care access.



For those who don't know, LiveLoveLaugh has built pathways of care through its flagship Rural Community Mental Health Program for more than 21,931 Persons with Mental Illness (PWMIs) and their caregivers, in 15 districts in eight states, in the past 10 years. It has also led pioneering nationwide public awareness campaigns, such as "Dobara Poocho" and "#NotAshamed," as well as programs like "You Are Not Alone" for adolescent students and a "Doctors Program" for general practitioners. LLL recently launched a corporate mental health and well-being program.