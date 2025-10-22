YourStory Founder Shradha Sharma Slams Taj Delhi Restaurant In Viral Video For Asking Her To "Sit Properly"

Fine dining has always come with certain unspoken rules. About attire, behaviour, and even posture, but as more Indians from diverse backgrounds frequent these establishments, the old boundaries of what's considered "appropriate" are being tested.

The latest spark in this ongoing conversation came from YourStory (an Indian media company focused on entrepreneurship, startups, and social impact) founder Shradha Sharma, who shared a personal experience at one of Delhi's most renowned restaurants, House of Ming, located inside the Taj Mahal Hotel.

Known for its refined Chinese cuisine, plush interiors, and an atmosphere that has hosted diplomats, industrialists, and celebrities for decades, the restaurant also maintains a 'smart casual' dress code.

Shradha described feeling humiliated after being told by a manager that a guest had issues with the way she was sitting. She posted her experience on social media:

एक आम इंसान, जो मेहनत करके, अपना पैसा कमा कर, अपनी इज़्ज़त के साथ ताज होटल में आता है — उसे आज भी इस देश में ज़लील और अपमानित होना पड़ता है।

और मेरी गलती क्या है? सिर्फ़ ये कि मैं बैठ गई एक “regular padmasana style” में?

क्या ये मेरी गलती है कि ताज मुझे सिखा रहा है कि कैसे बैठना… pic.twitter.com/vKBYjg8ltb — Shradha Sharma (@SharmaShradha) October 21, 2025

"I am extremely angry right now because I'm currently at the Taj Hotel, at the House of Ming New Delhi. My sister has come today, and we got her here. We work very hard to earn money, and thought we'd do something special for Diwali, so we came here for dinner," Sharma says in the video.

She added that the restaurant manager came up to her and said that "one of the guests had a problem with me - apparently because of the way I was sitting. See, I was sitting like this (Shradha said while sitting in a crossed-legged position on the chair)."

Shradha added that she understands that it's a 'fine-dining restaurant, so of course, very rich people come here - and they expect you to sit in a certain way and wear closed shoes'.

"I don't even understand what that means! I wear Kolhapuri slippers - the ones I bought with my own hard-earned money - and came here dressed decently. But being told to 'put your feet down' or that my sitting posture was objectionable is just wrong. If someone has a problem, that shows that we are still trapped in these divisions of riches, culture, and class. Why? I work hard, that's why I'm here. I'm paying for this meal myself - so what's the issue?" she asked.

At the end of the video, she reiterated what 'problem she was causing anyone'.

"I'm wearing a comfortable salwar-kurta, sitting properly, behaving decently. So why make it such a big objection? And from the Taj - a place I've always respected - this was truly disappointing. Mr Ratan Tata himself invested in my company, and yet today I feel so disheartened that the Taj would question me like this," she added.

How Social Media Reacted

Her post quickly went viral, resonating with many who have felt out of place in elite spaces despite their achievements or financial independence.

Others, however, pointed out that luxury hotels and fine-dining restaurants have long upheld certain codes of conduct and attire to maintain ambience and uniformity, not necessarily exclusion.

The House of Ming, with its elegant wooden panelling and quiet grace, has stood as a landmark of refined dining in the capital for decades. Its 'smart casual dress policy' asks guests to maintain a sense of formality-though interpretations of what that entails often differ between patrons and management.

As more Indians occupy positions of success outside traditional hierarchies, the question of who "belongs" in luxury spaces is being rewritten.

NDTV has reached out to Taj Mahal Delhi for a response. This story will be updated when we hear back from them.