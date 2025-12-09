'Bandana Girl' Donates Earnings From Viral Video To Autism Charity, But With A Message

The viral Bandana Girl, known for her striking 2-second makeup video that garnered over 112 million views on X, has once again made headlines for a generous act. Identified as Priyanga by The Juggernaut, the woman donated most of her payout from the viral post to a Chennai-based NGO. She shared the news on X on Monday.

Bandana Girl Donates Her Earnings From X

Sharing pictures of the receipt as evidence of her donation, Priyanga wrote, "Interacting with this for the last time to say that I donated most of my payout to Swabhimaan Trust in Chennai, a trust for adolescents and young adults with autism. I've worked with them for my graduation project and they're doing great work to make different therapies accessible to neurodivergent people."

Makeup ate today pic.twitter.com/NZ5UFAXxf8 — bud wiser (@w0rdgenerator) November 2, 2025

In a follow-up post, she added, "I'm currently trying to organise a fundraiser for them, will post more about it when I have updates."

Internet users have widely appreciated Priyanga's selfless act, with many applauding her for using her sudden fame to support a worthy cause. A couple of them wrote, "Good work."

'Autism Is Not Something That Can Be Cured'

Yash Dhanuka, a social media user, asked in the comments of her video, “Can you share details of how they treat autistic kids? Can it be cured, or can the child lead a normal life?”

Priyanga replied that autism is 'not something that can or should be cured'.

“There is a lot of stigma around autism and a lack of awareness about what it means to be on the autism spectrum. In simple terms, autism doesn't make you less capable or less intelligent—it just means your brain functions a little differently from neurotypical individuals. Often, all an autistic person needs to thrive is a supportive environment and people who understand their needs,” she explained.

She further added that as part of therapy, autistic individuals learn various vocational skills and coping mechanisms to navigate the world more effectively. The goal is to help them become more independent while using their unique talents and abilities in productive ways.

The Story Behind 'Bandana Girl'

Priyanga went viral on X as "Bandana Girl" after a video of her travelling in an autorickshaw appeared on the platform on November 2. The clip featured her wearing a white top, silver earrings, makeup and a bandana around her head. The side note read, "Makeup ate today."

The two-second video immediately went viral, quickly earning her the nickname "Bandana Girl." In just over a month, the clip has garnered more than 112 million views, 1,31,000 likes and over 7,000 comments.

Social Media Users Predict Priyanga's Earnings From The Viral Clip

Since being acquired by Elon Musk, X has started paying creators through its premium subscription programme. Several users predicted how much money she would have made from just a 2-second clip.

One user wrote, "She received a grand payout of $4237 (Rs 3.76 lakh)."

She received a grand payout of $4237 (₹3.76 lakh) https://t.co/CiARu5wGra — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) November 21, 2025

Another added, "Based on my calculations and my experience on this platform, this girl will receive more than 5 lakh rupees as a payout from this tweet, the payout also depends on how many people engage with your tweets and how much conversation your tweet generates."

Based on my calculations and my experience on this platform, this girl will receive more than 5 lakh rupees as a payout from this tweet, the payout also depends on how many people engage with your tweets and how much conversation your tweet generates — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) November 21, 2025

Someone else shared, "Viral auto rickshaw bandana girl w/ 100m+ reach & $4000 payout."

Notably, Bandana Girl herself has not revealed the exact details of her payout.

