It's Hard To Look Away From Nora Fatehi In A Thigh-High Slit Golden Oscar De La Renta Gown

Nora Fatehi is taking her glam game global and her latest look from the Vanity Fair Oscar After Party made a case for the same.

Whoever Nora Fatehi goes, she takes her dash of glam along and Oscars after party was no different as she made a glittery entry.

The dancer joined the star-studded evening as she looked like a million bucks in an Oscar de la Renta gown. The actress turned to a glided golden number that made a head-turning statement on the red carpet of Oscars after party. The structured pattern on the number perfectly complemented the body-hugging style. The halter neckline added an extra edge to her look and the thigh-high slit elevated the oomph factor.

She ditched heavy accessories and instead kept the monochrome aesthetic in place with matching heels and clutch. Nora's signature matte glam went a notch up with her coral blush and nude lips. Well-contoured cheeks, wispy lashes and soft curls perfectly completed her look.

