Pune Woman Uses Urine As Eye Wash In Viral Video, Experts Raise A Stink Over Pee Skincare

How to go viral on social media?

If you woke up today hoping to go viral tomorrow, here's a (sarcastic) tip: dabble in spreading misinformation about health or stir up rage-bait content.

That's exactly what one woman from Pune did. According to her Instagram bio, she's an anchor, corporate trainer, life coach and a 'chakra healing' expert - meet Nupur Pittie. Her most recent viral stunt? A video so bizarre, it alarmed the scientific and medical community: 'Urine eye wash'. Yes, you read that correctly.

The Urine Eye Wash Tutorial

In a now-deleted video, Nupur shared a five-step tutorial on how to wash your eyes with your morning urine. The steps include collecting your 'mid-stream' urine, pouring it into two tiny shot glasses, placing them over your eyes, blinking continuously for 4-5 minutes (yes, while it drips down your face), then dabbing your eyes with a warm towel for 2-3 minutes.

She finishes the routine by placing her hands over her eyes to transfer the "warmth" from her eyes to her palms.

As reckless as it sounds, if you search online, you might stumble upon a few articles linking urine to pink-eye treatment. However, medical experts strongly warn against it.

Dr Ajay Rana, Dermatologist & Aesthetic Physician and Founder-Director of ILAMED, told NDTV, "Washing eyes with urine in the morning is a controversial practice with no scientific basis or proven benefits."

In fact, he lists several harmful effects:

Irritation: Urine isn't sterile and can contain bacteria that may irritate or infect sensitive eye tissue.

Chemical burns: Some substances in urine may damage the delicate tissues of the eyes.

Infections: Contaminated urine can lead to conditions like conjunctivitis (pink eye).

Even letting urine touch your skin can have side effects. Dr Garima Tyagi, dermatologist at SENS Clinics, says, "Urine isn't sterile and can introduce bacteria, especially if the skin is inflamed, potentially causing bacterial infections."

She explains that while lab-made urea-based creams can moisturise and exfoliate gently, using whole urine is unreliable and unhygienic.

"Applying urine to your face can lead to breakouts, irritation and infections - it's waste material, not skincare," she adds.

If the urine isn't fresh or if the person has a urinary tract infection, Tyagi warns, the risks could be even greater.

How The Internet Reacted

Hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips (AKA Liver Doc) didn't hold back.

"Please don't put your urine inside your eyes. Urine is not sterile. Boomer aunties trying to be cool on Instagram is depressing... and terrifying," he tweeted.

And here are some reactions from the Internet:

Urine Therapy' Isn't New For Her

Nupur appears quite fascinated with urine and its 'benefits'. A quick scroll through her Instagram shows her telling her daughter that urine is safe to drink, and that she's done ten-day urine fasts - and more. All with a healing background music.

Feel free to take a look.

Bottomline

Urine, in any form and on any part of your body, is not good for you. Let's hope this doesn't become a trend and remains a one-off oddity on the internet. Please, do not try this at home - or your washroom. We're not saying it; experts are.