Pune Woman Washes Eyes With Urine For Reel. "You Need Help," Says Internet

A bizarre video of a Pune woman's eye-care routine, which involves washing them with urine, has led to massive outrage on social media.

Nupur Pittie, who describes herself on Instagram as a "medicine-free life coach", posted a clip in which she rinsed her eyes with urine and listed its benefits.

Titled, "Urine Eye Wash- Nature's Own Medicine", Ms Pittie claimed that using the first urine of the morning can help relieve redness, dryness, and irritation in the eyes. She explained the process involved taking the first urine of the morning, placing the eyes over the cups filled with it and blinking it several times.

The next step, according to Ms Pittie, involves moving the eyes in all directions, side to side, up and down, to allow urine to enter the eyes completely. She then advised gently patting the eyes dry with a towel and avoiding any rubbing. Next, she recommended placing the palms over the eyes to transfer warmth from the hands to the eyelids.

The now-deleted post had gone viral on social media and sparked widespread backlash. It was later shared on X by Cyriac Abby Philips, commonly known as The Liver Doc, with the caption, "Please don't put your urine inside your eyes. Urine is not sterile."

People reacted with shock and anger to the clip.

One person commented, "Why why why? How do people justify putting the body's waste back into the body?"

"Another wrote, "Human body is very very pro-survival. If urine was so useful to the body, it wouldn't throw it away. These dehatis are literally collecting the body waste and trying to re-use it. I mean what kind of poverty mindset is this?"

"Why don't people understand that it's a biological process to release the chemical waste and it will harm them to use it in anyway," wrote the next.

Earlier, Ms Pittie revealed that she underwent a 10-day urine fast, claiming it helped her skin glow and made her feel lighter. She previously shared a video in which she washed her eyes with Triphala.