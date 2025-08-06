Video: Gujarat Man Walks Dangerously Close To Lion For Video, This Happens Next

A video from Gujarat's Bhavnagar is going viral, showing a man risking his life by walking dangerously close to a lion as it devours its prey. In the clip, the man is seen holding a phone and approaching the wild animal to record it, completely ignoring the danger. The lion, initially focused on its kill, soon notices the man and becomes visibly agitated. It begins to move toward him and lets out a loud growl, seemingly warning him to stay back. However, the man continues filming while slowly moving back from the animal. The predator, on the other hand, walks around its prey before returning to its meal.

The footage appears to be captured from a distance. Background voices suggest several people were present at the scene. Many can be heard reacting in alarm as the lion charges forward. Fortunately, the man escaped unharmed, but the reckless stunt has sparked concern and criticism online.

"The lion was happily eating its prey when this young man reached near the lion to take photos. At which the lion showed some displeasure. The video is from Bhavnagar, Gujarat," the caption of the X post read.

The video has triggered strong reactions from social media users. Many labelled the man's actions as "reckless", while others called for actions against him. Several users also pointed out that if the lion had attacked, it would likely have been killed as a safety measure. They raised concern that such actions not only put human lives at risk but also endanger the lives of wild animals.

"He's lucky that he didn't turn his back, the story would have ended differently," one user wrote.

"The lion would have easily finished him but it showed kindness," commented another.

"He must be fined and stopped from going to such places," wrote a third user.

"There are no limits to human stupidity," said another. "It's quite unwise to approach when a lion is feasting on its catch. When the lion came near, he stood his ground, retreating slowly while keeping his gaze fixed on the lion. In the background, people were screaming as the lion tried to intimidate the man. A happy ending," commented one user.

"What's so obsessions to capture everything if something happens then blame government," wrote one user.