For Dua's Instagram Debut, Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Pick 'The New India' By Sabyasachi

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh broke the internet on October 21, 2025, by sharing their daughter Dua's pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, Deepika and Ranveer are holding Dua and look picture-perfect in the family photo.

While the mother-daughter twined in red, Ranveer spread his charisma in an ivory kurta set. But did you know that they were all dressed in Sabyasachi outfits?

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, And Dua Wore Sabyasachi Outfits For Diwali

It is no secret that Deepika Padukone loves to wear Sabyasachi outfits. She chose the designer to dress her for her wedding with Ranveer Singh on November 14, 2018. Time and again, the couple have walked the ramp for the designer or gracefully donned his clothes for special occasions.

Diwali 2025 was one such special occasion, too. This year, the couple decided to reveal their daughter Dua's face and introduce the world to her (and vice versa). The family dazzled in Sabyasachi clothes, as well as jewellery.

The ace designed shared the family picture on the official Instagram of Sabyasachi, and captioned it, "Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Dua Padukone Singh in Sabyasachi clothing and jewellery".

Deepika's red anarkali suit, Dua's pretty red ethnic wear, and Ranveer's ivory short kurta, bandgala vest, and straight pants were a part of 'The New India' collection.

Taking a closer look at the jewel, you will notice that Singh was wearing a multi-string beaded necklace with a studded brooch. Padukone, on the other hand, looked graceful in green-golden statement earrings and studded kadhas (boad bangle).

Deepika Padukone-Sabyasachi Collaboration

Deepika Padukone and Sabyasachi's collaboration goes back more than a decade. From the cover shoot of Vogue and fashion week runways to her wedding, the actor has chosen timeless couture for her appearances.

In fact, after delivering Dua in 2024, Deepika was away from the public eye for quite some time. In January 2025, she wore Sabyasachi during the opening of a show marking 25 years of the designer in the fashion industry. It was among her first few professional collaborations after embracing motherhood.

