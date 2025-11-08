Deepika Padukone Talks About Her Accent Being Mocked To Becoming The Voice Of Meta AI, Calls It "Strange"

Deepika Padukone, one of the highest-paid actors of the Hindi film industry, is renowned for her acting skills, fashion choices, and her advocacy for mental health awareness. She recently shared a reel of her recording her voice for Meta AI.

The caption read, "I'm now part of Meta AI and you can chat with my voice in English across India, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand."

"Okay, this is pretty cool, I think!"

Deepika Padukone's Voice And Accent Were Mocked

The journey to this day wasn't a piece of cake. In a recent interview with CNBC TV 18, the actor shared that her voice was "sort of" mocked when she first started working in the Indian film industry.

"And my accent. But I continued to own it," the Jawan actor added.

In a few old interviews, director and producer Farah Khan said that Deepika's face would light up, and she was expressive with songs. "Her diction was bad," she added.

"Everything else was sync sound, but her voice was dubbed. She was doing diction classes, not very seriously," Khan added.

From her accent being mocked to becoming the voice of Meta AI, Deepika Padukone finds it "strange".

Deepika Padukone On How AI Can Transform The Indian Film Industry

Later, Deepika Padukone was also asked about what she thinks of AI and how it can transform the film industry. Many directors are utilising advanced tools to produce movies and series in a few weeks and at a fraction of the cost. One example is Mahabharat - Ek Dharmayudh, currently streaming on JioHotstar.

"I am so excited about the possibilities," said the actor, adding, "The only thing I am not sure about, actually, I'm gonna say that with a lot of confidence that I truly believe it. The only thing I believe it cannot replace is human emotions."

"Barring human emotions, and how an actor would emote, because you can't infuse soul into AI," the actor further said, explaining that it is one department where AI cannot enter or replicate. Otherwise, she is excited for what more it can bring to the table.

The debate around AI stealing jobs and doing manual work much faster is a dinner table conversation in many households these days. Large MNCs firing thousands of employees have left many people terrified about the future.

