Orry Recreates Viral <i>Dhurandhar</i> Reel: Plays Failed RAW Agent In Pakistan

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is an influencer who was once a mystery man spotted at celebrity parties. He not only follows the trend, but also creates new ones - for instance, his dramatic phone covers that steal the spotlight more than designer outfits worn by celebrities.

Hopping on the trending bandwagon, Orry recently recreated a viral Dhurandhar reel. If your going-to-sleep ritual includes skincare and 2 hours of scrolling on Instagram, you know about the trend: influencers playing failed raw agents in Pakistan. And now, Orry is among them.

Orry As A Failed Raw Agent

Orry follows the footsteps of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari, aka Jaskirat Singh, a spy from India. He arrives in Pakistan and joins the gang of Rehman Dakait (played by Akshaye Khanna).

Orry, in the reel, aces the outfit - kurta over jeans, a bag hanging from one of his shoulders, and the dead-in-the-eye look. But he does not do anything without the drama and his signature flair. Watch the reel, and you will notice that he was carrying a Louis Vuitton bag worth lakhs.

When asked about his name, Orry says, "Hamza Ali MazOrry," with panache.

But you know Orry can't hold it together whenever there is a mention of a party. The man tells him that he would have to make Rehman Dakait happy at the upcoming party. Orry rejoices and says, "Rehman Dakait, mujhe sharam aegi [I will be shy]." This ultimately blows his cover. Hilariously, the reel ends with a garland over a picture of frightened Orry.

Social Media Reactions

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "I cantttttttttt."

Masterchef Suvarna Vijay Bagul commented, "Aapka bag dekhkar goli maar denge [They will kill you after looking at your bag]."

An internet user wrote, "The spy is so stylish."

YouTube Adit Minocha joked that LV sent their most expensive agent to be a spy in Pakistan.

About Dhurandhar

Released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar is an action-thriller film directed by Aditya Dhar. It is proving to be the biggest blockbuster of 2025 and has minted over Rs 700 crore worldwide. Starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun, the movie is being appreciated by everyone in the film industry.

The underworld saga follows a network of criminals in which Ranveer Singh plays a spy from India. He blends into the circle of Rehman Dakait and collects information for the welfare of India. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has classified Dhurandhar as fictional, but the love that the espionage thriller set in Pakistan is receiving is real.

