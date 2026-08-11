Brad Pitt Reveals How 'Family Stuff' Triggered Suicidal Thoughts

Brad Pitt has shed light on one of the darkest periods of his life, revealing that “family stuff” once drove him to a brief period of suicidal thoughts. In an interview with Esquire, the Oscar-winning actor reflected on his mental health, alcoholism and the personal struggles following his split from Angelina Jolie.

The actor, who has generally kept details of his personal life private, said he had never considered himself suicidal until one brief period when he felt he could not see a way out of his pain.

“I was never suicidal in any way. It was just not my makeup,” Pitt said. He described himself as a “congenital optimist”, adding that his optimism had helped him through difficult situations but had also led him to approach problems head-on.

However, Brad Pitt acknowledged that there was one period when his mental health deteriorated significantly. “I've never been suicidal except for one little period. And in that one little period, I just didn't see a way out,” he said.

Describing the intensity of the emotional pain, Pitt said, “The pain was so oppressive that I wasn't going to act on this, but I could feel, I could feel the cold steel of the bullet in my head, and it felt like relief. And I thought, ‘Oh, OK, now I understand.' I understand suicide, in the sense that it's just relief. It's just looking for relief from the pain. But I also think we have incredible survival instincts. And for me, that immediately kicked in.”

Asked whether the thoughts were connected to his children, Pitt did not go into detail and simply replied, “Family stuff... We could leave it at that.”

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Relationship

Pitt and Jolie, once one of Hollywood's most prominent couples and popularly known as “Brangelina”, separated in 2016 after two years of marriage. Jolie filed for divorce that year and sought full custody of their six children.

Their split was followed by years of legal disputes, including a bitter battle over their French winery, Château Miraval. Jolie also made allegations of physical abuse against Pitt in court filings relating to a September 2016 private-plane incident involving the family. Pitt has, however, denied allegations of abuse.

The former couple was declared legally single in 2019 and finalised their divorce in December 2024. Their relationship with their six children has also remained strained, with several of the children reportedly taking steps to remove Pitt's surname.

Pitt and Jolie share six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. In recent years, some of the children have either dropped “Pitt” from their surname or sought legal changes to their surnames.

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