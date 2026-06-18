When <i>Dhurandhar</i> Star Sara Arjun, 21, Called Sadhguru's Isha School Her "Second Home": "I Come Running Back"

Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun turned 21 on June 18. On this special occasion, let's take a look at when Sara visited the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, for Maha Shivratri. Sara is also an alumna of the Isha Home School.

Talking to PTI, Sara shared her journey at Sadhguru's Isha Home School and said, "I'm an alumna of the home school. I just love the place. I'm very happy to be back for Maha Shivratri. I celebrated it consecutively when I was a student, and then as soon as I got the chance to come back, I came running back here. I'm very happy."

Talking about her future plans, she said, "I'm just on the receiving end. Whatever happens will happen. I'm trying not to plan anything. It's all going great. I'm very happy, very blessed. I'm very happy with the way the journey is taking place."

When asked how it felt to be back at Isha for Shivratri, she added, "I think a lot of very important lessons and qualities I have gained are because of Isha. I value everything a lot more because of the time I spent here. Isha has given me a lot of perspective. Being back feels the same. It feels like a second home to me. Boarding schools always feel like that."

Tamannaah Bhatia, KGF star Srinidhi Shetty, and Mouni Roy were seen alongside Sara at the celebrations. Videos of them dancing also went viral on social media. In a video shared by the Isha Foundation, Sara was seen saying, "A very happy Mahashivratri to all of you. I am having the most beautiful time. I can't really express how grateful and blessed I am to be here and to witness so many brilliant performances so far. I can't wait for all the dancing to start."

Sara played the role of Ranveer Singh's love interest and wife in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2.