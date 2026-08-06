No Alarms, 2 Meals A Day: Inside Rashmika Mandanna's Recovery Routine After Hip Injury

Rashmika Mandanna recently suffered a hip injury on the sets of Mysaa, and the actor is recovering at home. Previously, the actor took to Instagram to confirm that she got injured during a dance shoot.

The Cocktail 2 star again took to her Instagram Stories to share how she is doing during the recovery phase. From going through her wedding photos to reading and resting, Rashmika has slowed down and is currently enjoying it.

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Her Recovery Routine

"Dear Diary, Hmmmm! Where do I even start?" the Pushpa 2 star wrote on her Instagram stories. The actor shared a picture of her dog and a book.

Rashmika's recovery routine is all about reading, resting, and meetings. Photo: Rashmika Mandanna/ Instagram

Sharing an update about her health after the injury, she wrote, "My days are going well, with a lot of sleeping and recovery, puzzles and some reading and watching shows, doing some very much needed haircare and skincare, meetings, and spending time with family!"

The actor further shared with her fans that she is going through her wedding photos and videos because after her Udaipur wedding to Vijay Deverakonda on February 26, she did not get the time. Now that she is recovering and spending time at home, she is having a gala time going through the pictures and videos from the celebration.

Further sharing how her day looks like, Rashmika shared, "My routine is pretty much wake up and no more to alarms (yaaay), just wake up when my body tells me to, eat two meals a day to really really try and not go overboard with the eating, meetings, puzzles or reading with Aura when she's able to, watch a show, and then, go to bed. It's actually not all that bad to slow down once in a while, is it? (sic)"

Rashmika Mandanna Opened Up About Her Injury

A couple of days ago, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "Hie guyssss! Injuries suck.. and I was really hoping that no one will get to know.. but well. Sorry I've been MIA but hieeee! I'm hereeee! It happened awhile ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back.. I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine. (sic)"

She further shared details about her injury and revealed that she got hurt during a dance shoot for Mysaa, adding, "My god, that's the most aggressive film I've ever done for sure!"

Assuring her fans, the actor wrote, "But don't worry.. it hurts but it's not unbearable or something.. so ya that's that.. and I feel like this is God saying, 'You'll never take a break if it's left to you so here.. let me do it for you!'"

The actor said that she is on a forced holiday but she is not complaining. "I've been doing a lot of puzzles - had no idea I was this good with them. Really really trying not to put on weight because well I workout and run like a beast which keeps me in a decent shape and now I won't be able to work out or run for a while and if I can't workout then what do I do.. I eat.. and I become a dessert monster."

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