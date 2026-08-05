As Kajol Turns 52, A Look At The Diet And Fitness Habits She Swears By

As Kajol turns 52 on August 5, the actor's healthy lifestyle is once again in focus. Over the years, she has often spoken about choosing simple habits over complicated wellness trends. From carefully planning her meals to drinking enough water and following a basic skincare routine, Kajol believes consistency matters more than quick fixes.

The actor has also admitted that becoming health-conscious did not happen overnight. In a 2016 interview with DNA, Kajol said she gradually started paying much more attention to what she eats and how she manages her daily routine.

"I'm definitely more conscious about my diet than I was earlier. I'm more in charge of it, so I plan it. I'm obsessed with it. I'm very conscious about what I eat, where I eat, and how much I eat. And I work out as well."

Water Comes First

When it comes to skincare, Kajol has never promoted lengthy beauty routines. She believes two basic habits make the biggest difference: drinking enough water and cleansing the face properly before bed.

"I drink a lot of water, and I think that is very, very important. We minimise the importance of water in our lives."

She also shared, "I wash my face at least twice a day and I have to go to sleep with a clean face."

For Kajol, these everyday habits are enough to keep her skin healthy, rather than depending on complicated skincare routines.

Her Homemade Protein Shake

Kajol has also shared that she prefers making her own protein drink instead of relying solely on ready-made powders. During her 2025 Prime Video talk show, Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle, she revealed the recipe.

"I have my very own protein shake recipe, which is some eggs, almond milk, and orange juice," Kajol shared.

The unusual combination surprised co-host Twinkle Khanna, who responded, "It sounds disgusting."

Kajol laughed and agreed.

"It does sound disgusting," she admitted, adding, "But it is actually quite easy."

Whether it is planning meals, staying hydrated, or keeping skincare simple, Kajol's approach shows that long-term habits can often work better than chasing every new wellness trend.