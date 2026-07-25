Trisha Krishnan Uses Sheet Masks On Flights. Should You? Dermatologist Answers

Skincare is not just about an AM or PM routine, but also about what you use, when you use it, your environment, and your diet. It is not limited to applying serums, moisturisers, masks, and sunscreen at home. In fact, you can also benefit from a skincare routine while flying.

Recently, actor Trisha Krishnan took to Instagram to share a reel in which she was spotted with a sheet mask inside the flight. Coincidentally, she is not the first person or even celebrity to do this. Priyanka Chopra and many other celebrities have posted selfies of themselves with a sheet mask on flight.

Let's unpack the benefits of this in-flight skincare routine.

Should You Use A Sheet Mask On Flights

Dr Rupika Singh, Founder and Chief Dermatologist at Akiya Aesthetics, shared that it is safe to use sheet masks on flights, but one must pay attention to the kind of mask they put on their face. "Hydrating sheet masks or gel-based ones give a temporary boost to skin hydration, especially when the environment is dry, such as inside an airplane cabin," she said.

She further suggested using masks containing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, glycerin, aloe vera, and panthenol. The dermatologist advised against using exfoliating chemicals, charcoal masks, strong actives, peel-off masks, and clay masks while travelling, as they can trigger irritation.

Benefits Of In-Flight Use Of Sheet Masks

The obvious benefit of this in-flight skincare routine is skin hydration. Dr Singh said, "A hydrating sheet mask helps the skin replenish its lost moisture, reduces the sensation of skin tightness, and keeps the skin softer and more comfortable even after a long, tiring flight. It also helps combat dehydration caused by the low humidity in an airplane cabin."

But you can't just apply a sheet mask and be done with it. Much like your skincare routine on land, an in-flight routine should also include a few more steps. The dermatologist suggested cleaning your hands before applying the mask. This will ensure that you don't end up transferring impurities to your skin.

You should not use the mask for extended periods. If the instructions say 20 minutes, don't leave it on your skin for longer than that. After removing the mask, gently massage the remaining serum into your skin, apply a couple of drops of facial serum, and follow it up with a moisturiser. You should also apply a layer of sunscreen with at least SPF 30.

Who Should Not Use A Sheet Mask On Flight

Sheet masks are generally safe for most people, but if you have pre-existing skin conditions, it is best to avoid them. In such cases, you should use only products recommended by your dermatologist.

Dr Singh said, "A hydrating sheet mask helps the skin replenish its lost moisture, reduces the sensation of skin tightness, and keeps the skin softer and more comfortable even after a long, tiring flight. It also helps combat dehydration caused by the low humidity in an airplane cabin."

She further advised people with sensitive skin to skip sheet masks altogether and simply use a moisturiser.

The dermatologist also suggested cleansing your face with a gentle face wash before boarding. Then, apply a gentle ceramide-rich moisturiser. "Also be mindful of drinking sufficient water, avoiding excessive alcohol consumption, and avoiding touching your face frequently. Always apply sunscreen before stepping out and use a hydrating lip balm," the expert recommended.

An in-flight skincare routine might seem a little extra, but it can help protect your skin from irritation, flare-ups, and environmental factors.

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