Why Your Skin Always Breaks Out After A Flight And How To Avoid It

Dirt, sleepless nights, untidy seats in the plane or train, harsh weather, sun, greasy food, and meals at odd hours - all are a part of every travel itinerary. While you might be having a blast on your trip and are fine with your eating, sleeping, and skincare routine going for a toss, your skin is not.

Amid all your fun, your skin bears the brunt. When you overdo or indulge on your travel, it breaks out and acnes take over to remind you that it is time to hit the routine (or at least be a little cautious). Most people experience these breakouts when they return home, and the vacation hangover turns into a pity (and even painful) cry for your skin.

The bigger question is not why does it happen (we are the ones to be blamed for it), but if we can prevent it. Imagine a day when you are back from a trip, and the only things you are crying about are having to unpack and wash laundry, not being able to enjoy room service, clean the house, and prepare to commute to work the very next day. This sounds like a dream, but with tips from experts, it can be a reality.

NDTV connected with Dr Samridhi Saxena, Founder, Under The Layers Skin Hair & Laser Clinic, New Delhi, and Dr Akanksha Sanghvi, Dermatologist, Founder, Oprava Aesthetics, Mumbai. Not only did the dermatologists share the triggers for acne, but they also shared travel tips to minimise the aftermath of over-enjoying.

Triggers That Cause Acne While Travelling

Dr Sanghvi shared that one of the reasons for breakouts is the variation in weather. If you took off from a dry weather condition and landed in a place with high humidity, "the skin suddenly faces a big change in moisture, temperature, and microbial exposure which can trigger acne," expert added.

Dry air in the plane in trigger acne. Photo: Pixabay

Similarly, if you move to a dry destination from a hot and humid place, your skin is pushed into compensatory mechanism. "Where sebaceous (oil) glands go into overdrive, secreting extra sebum to try and seal in the remaining moisture and protect itself from further water loss," Dr Sanghvi explained.

But she also added that not every person might experience similar kind of acne. However, people with acne-prone skin might face the worst outcome.

Is temperature or weather the only trigger? Well! No. Dr Saxena shared the triggers that often contribute to breakouts during or after the trip.

This includes,

Dry air in the aeroplane

Change in water

Dirty linens and pillows in hotels

Change in the diet and food habits

Disrupted sleep pattern

"We sometimes overdo sugar or eat food that might spike the insulin. We could be exposed to hard water that can disrupt the skin barrier and cause the cracks to appear because of dryness. People could be skipping double cleansing, especially if they have oily skin," Dr Saxena said, while explaining the mistakes that many travellers make.

How Does Air Travel Contribute To Acne?

Air travel is one of the most sought-after modes of transport while travelling. It is time-efficient, and let's be honest, the view from above the cloud is breathtaking, irrespective of the destination. Moreover, you don't have road and rail connectivity to every corner of this planet, especially when you want to explore a new country, continent, hill station, or an island.

Drier and cooler air in the plane makes the skin lose its moisture, leading to flaking. Photo: Freepik

But you cannot deny that air travel is among the leading causes for breakouts. "Air travel affects skin especially conditions like eczema more than other types of travel because cabins have a dry, pressurised, and recirculated air environment," explained Dr Sanghvi.

"Cabin humidity is often below 20%, much drier than normal indoor air. This causes skin to lose moisture rapidly, leading to tightness, flaking, and increased itchiness especially in people with eczema, whose skin barrier is already fragile," she added further.

Recycled air is likely to carry irritants and microbes that can worsen inflammation and cause breakouts, especially if you have acne-prone skin. "Heavy skincare or sunscreen used before a flight can mix with sweat and oil, increasing congestion in pores," Dr Sanghvi further added.

What Can Travellers Do To Minimise Breakouts?

Knowing your skin type and understanding the triggers can help everyone to avoid acne (or at least minimise their appearance, especially while travelling when you want to click Instagrammable pictures).

Opt for a minimal skincare routine while travelling to avoid breakouts. Photo: Pixabay

Dr Saxena said that irrespective of the mode of transport, one must wash their face, especially if they are travelling for a long duration. "Stick to their minimal skin care." she added.

She also said that travellers must eat light for the first few days after returning from the trip. "Keep yourself hydrated, and carry clean pillowcases with you to avoid using unhygienic ones in a hotel," Dr Saxena further added.

According to Dr Saxena, you should follow a minimal skin-care routine and opt for a gentle foam cleanser. If you already have acne, use a gel-based or oil-free moisturiser.

Dr Sanghvi added a few more don'ts to the list and suggested,

Avoid touching your face

Don't overdrink alcohol and coffee

Skip heavy creams and makeup

Avoid harsh exfoliation immediately after flying because the skin is already stressed

Don't skip fragrance-free oil on body in flights to prevent flare-ups

Essential Ingredients In Your Travel Skincare Vanity

When we travel, we prepare a checklist to ensure we have packed all the essentials. The same list should also have skincare items that you can use to pamper yourself and minimise breakouts.

Always carry a lip balm to avoid chapped lips.

Dr Saxena suggests using a sheet mask, consisting of hyaluronic acid, for hydrating your skin, especially if you are flying in a plane. This is for people with dry skin. If you have oily skin, a combination of niacinamide and salicylic acid can help to control extra sebum production.

"Apart from that I think lip balm works because a lot of people they do have a tendency to have dry lips as well while they are travelling," she said, adding that keeping the meals light and adding some supplements on the side can be beneficial.

Dr Sanghvi, on the other hand, suggests stocking up on non-comedogenic moisturiser that does not clog pores. "For body look out for moisturisers with ceramides that help to restore skin barrier in eczema prone skin during flights and change in weather," she added.

The dermatologist also advised carrying pimple patches containing hydrocolloid dressing or salicylic acid to control those nasty breakouts during flight or travel.

You can also pack lightweight serums with centella asiatica, arbutin, and niacinamide to help with inflammation. "People with oily skin can carry acne pads with glycolic acid to wipe off dirt and grime off the face especially during very long flights," the expert concluded.

Now that you have a dermatologist-approved skin-care routine and vanity for travelling, what are you waiting for? Start packing and enjoy an acne-free trip.

