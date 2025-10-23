Soha Ali Khan Has A Desi Haldi-Besan Face Pack For Post-Diwali Skincare

Diwali celebrations are finally over. There are chances that those late nights, oily treats, and a little extra stress would have left your face looking dull, tired, and in need of some serious care. That's why post-Diwali skincare is more important than ever – and who better to turn to than Soha Ali Khan, who just shared her favourite DIY face pack on Instagram?

Soha Ali Khan's Face Pack Recipe

In the clip, Soha could be seen prepping a paste and applying it with care. The results? A refreshed, radiant complexion that seems ready to take on the post-festivity week. And the clip was not just about skincare. The star's husband, Kunal Kemmu, made a small cameo. The duo's adorable Inaaya stole hearts by planting a sweet kiss on her mother's cheek.

In her caption, the actress opened up about how she cared for her skin after a few nights of celebration. “My skin needed some TLC after the past few nights of festivities! So I turned to the kitchen for a super easy face pack made up of simple, clean, easy ingredients we all have,” she wrote.

How To Make Haldi-Besan Face Pack?

The best part? The pack takes just two minutes to prepare. Simply mix 2 tablespoons of gram flour (besan), 1 teaspoon of organic turmeric powder, 1 teaspoon of sandalwood powder, 2 tablespoons of curd, 1 teaspoon of honey and a few drops of rose water to form a smooth paste.

The actress advised applying it on clean skin for 10–15 minutes and then rinsing with cold water while gently massaging. According to Soha, this mix “gives an instant glow, calms redness, and won't irritate even sensitive skin.” She also shared a handy tip for those with acne-prone spots: skip the honey. “I avoided the honey as I have some troublesome spots on my jawline, and it did not trouble my sensitive skin,” she added. The star credited dermatologist Jyoti Aneja for the wonderful pack.

If your skin is feeling dull after the festive rush, Soha Ali's kitchen-friendly face pack might just be the quick glow-up you need.

