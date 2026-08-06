Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani In Matching Ivory Looks Make One Ethnic Chic Couple

Coordinated ethnic fashion continues to be a favourite among celebrity couples. This time, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani embraced the trend by stepping out in matching ivory outfits from the shelves of Indian fashion label Gopi Vaid. Their understated yet sophisticated ensembles are proof that twinning can be both timeless and stylish.

Rakul Preet Singh Stuns In Gopi Vaid Lehenga

Rakul's outfit featured three primary components designed to seamlessly balance high-glamour embellishments with elegant silhouettes. The skirt was meticulously structured with a heavily flared Kalidar panel layout. It transitioned elegantly from pale ivory at the waistline to a warm butter-yellow hue towards the hem. The surface design featured geometric fluid patterns with delicate mirror work, vertical panel embroidery, and a heavily embellished border along the hemline.

The blouse featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and capped sleeves. It was completely covered in rows of gold resham embroidery and delicate beadwork, mirroring the intricate sparkle of the skirt. The dupatta was crafted from a sheer ivory fabric with a matching embroidered border. It was draped elegantly over her left shoulder and allowed to fall gracefully down her side.

For accessories, Rakul Preet Singh wore statement gold chandbali earrings adorned with intricate pearl and bead detailing. She skipped a necklace, allowing the bold earrings and heavily embellished blouse to remain the focal point. The actress tied her hair into a sleek low ponytail with a centre parting.

As for glam, she opted for a dewy complexion with soft, natural contouring. Her eyes were subtly defined with soft brown eyeshadow, delicate eyeliner and a touch of mascara. A nude-pink glossy lip paired with a matching neutral blush completed her look.

Jackky Bhagnani Keeps It Minimal In Monochrome Ivory

Jackky Bhagnani, on the other hand, wore a contemporary monochrome ivory Indo-Western ensemble. The open-front structured jacket featured a clean, collarless neckline with metallic embroidered detailing along the edges.

Paired with the jacket, the actor-producer wore a matching ivory kurta and wide-legged trousers. The trousers draped loosely and puddled slightly over his dark brown leather dress shoes.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani certainly know how to turn heads and capture hearts with their impeccable style.

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