From Weight Loss To Skincare: Shaheen Bhatt Reveals Things She Thought Would "Fix" Her

Shaheen Bhatt has always spoken from the heart. Be it her lifestyle choices or everyday wellness, she keeps her advice simple, honest and relatable. Instead of promising quick fixes, she often shares what has genuinely worked for her, and what hasn't.

Now, Shaheen is back with another candid Instagram post, where she lists the things she once believed would "fix" her. Some of them helped, some didn't, and her honest take is striking a chord with people navigating their own self-improvement journeys.

Shaheen shared a series of pictures listing the “Things I thought would fix me.” Her list included becoming more disciplined, losing weight, following skincare routines, going on holidays, taking supplements, exercising, finding the perfect routine, getting older and buying new things.

Shaheen then added that some of these things helped her, while others made little difference.

Shaheen said she still wants to learn, change and grow, but she is slowly understanding that personal growth does not have to start with the belief that something is wrong with her.

On Instagram, Shaheen Bhatt said she used to think working harder and being more disciplined would close every gap between who she was and who she wanted to become. Over time, she realised that some things needed patience and understanding instead of pressure.

Losing weight also did not change how she felt about herself, even after she reached her target weight. Skincare became less about fixing her skin and more about having a routine that helped her care for herself.

She also realised that holidays do not magically change who you are, and that supplements were sometimes useful but not a complete solution. Working out became more meaningful when she focused on becoming stronger instead of becoming smaller. Shaheen also learned that a perfect routine is not needed. What matters is starting again after missing a day.

As she got older, she became more comfortable with uncertainty, and buying new things made her realise that new possessions don't create a new version of yourself.

Shaheen Bhatt also wrote I've Never Been (Un)Happier. In the book, she wrote about her personal experience with depression and anxiety, which she faced from a young age.

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