Bhumi Pednekar Makes New York Fashion Week Debut In A Regal Maroon Lehenga

Bhumi Pednekar's fashion journey has evolved over the years, with the actor experimenting with bold silhouettes, statement looks and contemporary styles. Now, taking her style game to the global stage, Bhumi has made her debut at New York Fashion Week, marking another milestone in her fashion journey.

The actor-turned showstopper for Nazranaa's Spring/Summer 2027 show walked the runway in an exquisite regal look. She wore a maroon velvet lehenga featuring intricate stone, bead, and zari work. According to the label, the skirt's embellishment was inspired by the renowned Belur Math temple of West Bengal, reflecting the design's philosophy of finding beauty in diversity.

Complementing the skirt's elaborate design, the blouse featured a simple silhouette with a deep sweetheart neckline and thin straps. The blouse border was adorned with the same embellishment as the skirt. Instead of competing with the skirt, the blouse further allowed the skirt to take centre stage.

The actor was seen carrying a long sheer dupatta around her shoulder, resembling a cape. The intricate zari work along the dupatta's border further elevated the look's opulence.

Take a look at the video:

According to the label, the Belur Math lehenga was inspired by the Shri Ramakrishna Temple at Belur, West Bengal, and it represents beauty in diversity. Designed around the idea of a “universal faith", the temple brings influences from Hindu temples, mosques, and churches into one architectural language — a reflection of Sanatana Dharma and the belief that one's relationship with divinity can take countless forms and paths.

At the heart of this look is the swan, representing the Paramatman, the Supreme Self, and sitting at the centre of the emblem Swami Vivekananda designed. “We translated that symbolism into an entirely hand-embroidered velvet lehenga and blouse, placing the swan at the heart of the skirt. A delicate net veil, finished with scalloped lotuses worked throughout, completes the look. A piece created not simply to be worn, but to carry a story," they shared.

Bhumi's look was completed with matching jewellery, including a heavy choker necklace, earrings, bangles, rings and a maang tika. Her makeup was kept bold with kohl-rimmed eyes, defined brows, and a nude lip.

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