Pilates To Sound Therapy: Nargis Fakhri's Wellness Routine Is About More Than Fitness

Nargis Fakhri has given fitness a mindful twist as she took on a Pilates reformer workout, combining controlled movements and strength-building exercises. The actor shared glimpses of her workout routine on Instagram, where she was seen moving through a series of exercises while improving flexibility and overall body control.

Dressed in an olive green activewear set, Nargis stayed focused throughout the workout. She started her routine with leg presses and core work on the Pilates reformer, focusing on strengthening the lower body and building core stability. She then moved to weighted squats on the reformer platform while holding small handheld weights, targeting the lower body, especially the glutes, quadriceps and hamstrings.

Take a look at the video:

Nargis was also seen performing seated arm rows using the reformer's straps and pulleys to strengthen the upper back, shoulders and arms. The session wrapped up with a sound-healing cool-down, where a man was seen striking a large brass gong. More than fitness, the routine focused on a mix of physical conditioning and relaxation, making it as much about balance and recovery as strength.

Nargis Fakhri, who has often embraced fitness as part of her lifestyle, previously shared a video of herself training at the gym. “POV: You are building your best self,” she wrote in the caption. In the video, the Rockstar actor was seen cycling, strength training, doing Pilates, and performing other exercises, including hanging leg exercises, seated cable rows, and battle ropes.

Nargis also shares healthy recipes with her fans. In a video, shared on Instagram, the actor prepared a green juice using celery, spinach, lemon, and ginger.

Nargis called celery "super healthy" and said spinach helps make you "strong". She also added lemon to the juice, a source of vitamin C and often associated with skin health, while ginger is commonly used to support digestion.

Also Read | Nargis Fakhri, 46, Shares Intense Gym Routine As She Builds Her 'Best Self', Watch