"Didn't Want To Starve": Wamiqa Gabbi Once Spoke About Losing Weight After Gaining Over 10 Kg For <i>Jubilee</i>

Wamiqa Gabbi will be celebrating her 33rd birthday tomorrow, September 29. The versatile actor, who never shies away from experimenting with her roles, once gained weight for a character. As per a report by IANS, Wamiqa gained more than 10 kg for the show.

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Wamiqa portrayed an actress in her 50s in Jubilee and gained more than 10 kg to suit the requirements of her character. After completing Jubilee, Wamiqa began working towards a leaner physique for her role in the mystery-crime series Charlie Chopra And the Mystery of Solang Valley. The project required a different look, and for that, the actor had to lose the weight she had gained for Jubilee.

Speaking about her weight-loss journey, Wamiqa said, as reported by ANI, "Going on a weight-loss journey was, of course, a conscious decision, and the focus was on being fit. For Jubilee, I had to put on some amount to look the part since the series is set in the 40s and 50s and people then had a certain body type."

Wamiqa added, "My only concern was I didn't want to starve, but I have an excellent and talented fitness team who made sure I didn't but had some good food. It feels good to fit into my old clothes."

In other news, Wamiqa recently attended Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati and wrote a long note sharing her feelings about appearing on the show.

She started, "KBC takes me straight back home...to being a little girl, sitting with my family, with absolutely no idea where life was going to take me. And then one day, I was sitting on that chair."

Wamiqa continued, "It didn't fully hit me until @amitabhbachchan sir sat down in front of me... and I looked over at my family in the audience. And suddenly, I saw it. Us then... sitting together in front of the TV, and us now... somehow inside it. That little distance between the sofa at home and the KBC hot seat suddenly felt like an entire lifetime."

Take a look at the full post below:

Wamiqa appeared on the show to promote her upcoming film Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on October 16.

Also Read: "Fellow Middle-Class Families Will Understand": Wamiqa Gabbi Pens Note After Meeting Amitabh Bachchan