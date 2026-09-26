"Fellow Middle-Class Families Will Understand": Wamiqa Gabbi Pens Note After Meeting Amitabh Bachchan

Wamiqa Gabbi finally had her opportunity to sit across from Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18. Sharing a clip from the episode, the actor recalled how appearing on the quiz show took her back to her childhood days when she used to watch the show with her family.

She penned a long note explaining that sitting on the hot seat felt surreal, especially as she could see her parents sitting in the audience. “KBC takes me straight back home...to being a little girl, sitting with my family, with absolutely no idea where life was going to take me. And then one day, I was sitting on that chair,” she wrote.

Wamiqa continued, “It didn't fully hit me until @amitabhbachchan sir sat down in front of me... and I looked over at my family in the audience. And suddenly, I saw it. Us then... sitting together in front of the TV, and us now... somehow inside it. That little distance between the sofa at home and the KBC hot seat suddenly felt like an entire lifetime."

Explaining that her success is not only hers but also her family's, the actor added, "Yeh baat mere fellow middle-class families shayad sabse zyada samajh paayenge...kuch moments sirf aapke nahi hote...poore parivaar ke hote hain. (My fellow middle-class families will understand this. Some moments are not only for you, but it is for your whole family). That day, there was one person on the hot seat... but it felt like my whole family was sitting there with me. Life...you are so unpredictable and so beautiful."

The video featured Wamiqa sitting in the hot seat alongside Rajkummar Rao and Ujjwal Nikam. Amitabh Bachchan was seen offering a glass of water to Wamiqa. The actor then said, "Sir, I've been working for so many years. I was trying to do a good job. But my dad always used to say this. When I worked with Jaya ma'am, he said, ‘Now you're working.'"

Amitabh Bachchan addressed Wamiqa's parents and replied, “Sir, don't worry. She's a very good artist. I've got all her reports.” Wamiqa appeared on the show to promote her upcoming film Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 16.

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