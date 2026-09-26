"I Used To Stand Outside Shah Rukh Khan's Bungalow": Rajkummar Rao On His Early Days In Mumbai

Rajkummar Rao is on a promotional spree of his upcoming film Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam. As the film inches closer to its theatrical release, the lead actor is pulling out all the stops to pique the interest of movie buffs.

Recently, he appeared on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 18 alongside co-star Wamiqa Gabbi and former Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam to promote their biographical courtroom drama.

During the episode on September 25, the trio shared several insightful anecdotes with host Amitabh Bachchan. Rajkummar Rao recalled his early days arriving in Mumbai from Delhi, sharing how he used to stand outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat just to get a glimpse of his idol.

The actor further reflected on how their journeys from Delhi inspired him as an aspiring actor. Amitabh Bachchan, in turn, shared his own experience of working with Shah Rukh and spoke about the quality he admires most in the superstar.

Rajkummar Rao Used To Stand Outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

When the host pointed out their shared Delhi connection during the conversation, Rao said, “Sir, since you are from Delhi yourself, and I too had decided at a very young age that I wanted to pursue acting... Also, there used to be a poster of yours in my mother's room because you have always been number one, and we have all drawn inspiration from you.”

“I was deeply inspired by Shah Rukh Sir's journey- How a boy from a middle-class family in Delhi started out in theatre, did numerous TV shows, and eventually became a massive superstar. When I first came to Mumbai for a show, though I didn't get selected, I used to stand outside his bungalow, right in front of Mannat,” he added.

The Big B then shared his own experience of working with Shah Rukh. He said, “Main batata hoon maine unke saath kaam kiya hai aur woh aise insaan hain ki woh kisi bhi baat par haar nahi maante. Koi bhi samasya ho, woh sirf bolte hain aur saamne wale ka confidence kitna badhaate hain. (I have worked with him, and he is the kind of person who never gives up on anything. No matter the problem, just by speaking, he boosts the confidence of other persons tremendously).”

What We Know About Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam?

Made under the direction of Avinash Arun, the upcoming courtroom drama revisits some of the defining legal battles handled by noted public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The major focus of Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam is on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the prosecution of Ajmal Kasab.

Rajkummar Rao plays the lead role of Ujjwal Nikam. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher. Mark your calendars! The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026.

Ahead of the release, Maddock Films is gearing to unveil the trailer on September 29 at Mumbai's iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), the very station that witnessed the 26/11 attacks.

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