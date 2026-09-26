Anjali Anand's Mother Reviews <i>Dhamaal 4</i>, Farah Khan Finds It Hilarious

Anjali Anand, who made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, went on to become a household name after the film. Having previously appeared in several television and reality shows, the actor recently featured in Farah Khan's latest food vlog, where she opened up about her experience working on Dhamaal 4.

Anjali, who played Parro in the comedy film, also revealed her mother's hilarious reaction to the movie. According to the actor, her mother wasn't particularly impressed with the film and felt that Dhamaal 4 was a “one-time watch”.

Farah turned to her mother and asked if she had watched the film and enjoyed it. Recalling their conversation, Anjali said she later asked her mother, “Mumma, kaisi lagi picture? (Mumma, how did you like the film?)” Her mother's response had everyone laughing as she simply said, “Achhi hai (it's good), a one-time watch.”

Anjali then decided to ask the more important question to her mother, “Beti kaisi lagi apni? (How did you like your daughter?)” Her mother, however, remained unimpressed and replied with a simple, “Hmm, theek hai (It's okay),” leaving everyone giggling.

Anjali's journey to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani wasn't an easy one. Before bagging the Karan Johar directorial, the actor went through a challenging phase in 2020, which she described as the “lowest point” of her life. With acting opportunities hard to come by, Anjali even reached a point where she considered leaving India in search of better opportunities.

“Lockdown ho gaya tha, paise khatam ho gaye the... 6 mahina jitni savings thi ud gayi (The lockdown happened, I ran out of money... the savings I had for six months were completely spent),” Anjali mentioned.

She eventually went to Goa with her friends, where she received a call from casting director Shanoo Sharma. The call turned out to be an opportunity to audition for Karan Johar's film.

Initially, it was difficult for Anjali's mother to believe that she might get the opportunity since they had no connections in the industry. “Koi backing nahi hai, koi pehchan wala nahi hai... (We didn't have any contacts or support in the industry)” Anjali's mother told Farah. Anjali then remembered her mother telling her, “Badi aayi Karan Johar ko milne ja rahi hai. Tujhe kyun milega woh (Oh, so you're going to meet Karan Johar? Why would he even meet you).”

Anjali eventually bagged the role, which went on to become a major turning point in her career.

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