'I Love You Dada': Raghav Juyal Calls <i>The Paradise</i> Co-Star Nani His "Safe Place"

Raghav Juyal has shared a heartfelt note for his The Paradise co-star, Nani. He thanked the superstar for being someone he could turn to during moments of confusion and uncertainty. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Raghav opened up about the bond he shares with Nani and recalled the many conversations that helped him find clarity about his career and life.

The actor, who plays a pivotal role in Srikanth Odela's film, spoke about how Nani has always made him feel heard. Raghav said that while the film industry can often be overwhelming, his co-star was someone he could rely on whenever he felt lost.

"There are very few people in life who become your safe place without even knowing it. For me, Nani dada is one of those people. I've tried many times to put into words what you mean to me, and honestly, I still don't think words will ever be enough," Raghav Juyal wrote on Instagram.

Raghav went on to recall the long conversations he has had with Nani. From discussing films and career choices to simply talking about life, the actor said those conversations often helped him feel lighter. He also credited Nani with giving him a different perspective at times when he was unsure about his own choices.

He added, "Dada, you've sat me down and spoken to me for hours. About cinema, about my career, about life, and sometimes about nothing in particular. You've heard me and understood me. You've never made me feel small for being confused or emotional. And somehow, after talking to you every time, the weight on my heart feels a little lighter."

Raghav also spoke about his admiration for Nani beyond his work as an actor. He said he respects his craft, honesty and kindness, but what matters to him most is the person Nani is away from the spotlight.

The actor further shared that Nani's advice also helped him understand the kind of films he wants to be associated with. For Raghav, their relationship has gone beyond professional guidance, with Nani becoming someone who has supported him personally as well.

"I admire your craft, your mind, your honesty, your kindness and, more than anything, the person you are when nobody is watching. But beyond all of that, I'm just incredibly grateful that life gave me someone like you during a time when I needed that kind of person. Nani dada, I hope you know how much you mean to me," he wrote.

Raghav ended his note by thanking Nani for always answering his calls and making time for him, especially when he was struggling to find his way.

"Some people mentor your career. Some people quietly hold your heart together. You have done both for me. I love you, Nani dada. More than I probably ever say (sic)," he concluded.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise was released on September 24. The movie also stars Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Sampoornesh Babu in important roles.

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