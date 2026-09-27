<i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Box Office Collection Day 51: Vishal Chaturvedi Film Crosses Rs 350 Crore Mark In India

Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh continued its strong run at the box office with a significant jump in earnings on Day 51.

What's Happening

The devotional drama collected Rs 6.50 crore nett in India on Saturday, September 26, according to Sacnilk.

The film recorded the rise during its eighth week in theatres.

The Day 51 earnings came from 3,979 shows, with the film registering an overall occupancy of 37%.

With Saturday's collection added to its total, Hanuman Ansh has now accumulated Rs 298.03 crore net in India. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 352.10 crore.

With its India net collection now at Rs 298.03 crore, the film is just short of the Rs 300 crore milestone.

Hanuman Ansh has also continued to attract audiences in overseas markets. The film added Rs 0.75 crore from international territories on Day 51, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 37.75 crore.

Background

Directed and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is planned as the first part of a trilogy. The film is based on Chaturvedi's book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life.

Set in pre-Independence India, the story follows the early life of Lakshmi Narayan. After losing his mother, the young boy leaves his home and embarks on a journey across northern India in search of God. The experiences he encounters during the journey eventually lead to his transformation into Neem Karoli Baba.

Shobhinaw Satyaa plays the lead role in the film. The cast also includes Chandan K Anand as Ram Nandan Bhosale, Nikhil Dubey as Sudhir, Anil Rastogi as Mahant Ji, Sugandha Malhotra as Sudhi and Bhagvandas Patel as Gopal. Neha Paranjpe plays Parvati, Udaysinh Rajput appears as Banshidhar, and Purnima Tiwari portrays Ram Beti.