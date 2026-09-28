'No Hard Feelings': Venkat Prabhu Addresses Rift Rumours With Sivakarthikeyan Over Shelved Film

Director Venkat Prabhu opened up about his alleged rift with Sivakarthikeyan over a shelved film. The director's comments came after his father, Gangai Amaran, criticised an unnamed star actor for wasting Venkat's dates and causing his upcoming project to be delayed.

On Monday, Venkat Prabhu posted an official clarification on the matter. Taking to X, he clarified that his project with Sivakarthikeyan has been dropped. However, there are no hard feelings.

“SK is always a dear friend/brother to me. A lot of speculations and controversies are going around. As a father, when a film involving your own son gets delayed, the frustration is natural. He probably doesn't know the complete picture, and I can't blame him for that,” he wrote.

He continued, “I'm a very quiet person when it comes to my work and don't discuss my professional matters in detail with anyone, including him.”

Citing the reason for the shelved project, he added, “The project couldn't take off due to various reasons. That's it. No hard feelings. If the time comes and a good script comes my way, I would love to work with SK again. So please, let's put a full stop to all this. I'm busy with my next. My best wishes to my brother's Seyon.”

Replying to the post, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, "Sir, we are family. Idhuku poi neenga serious-ah reply pannitu irukeenga! Thank you so much for your wishes, sir, and my best wishes for your next project, sir. I've told you this before, and I'm saying it again – I'll always be a VP fan. Waiting to collaborate with you soon, sir."

Venkat Prabhu is reportedly working on casting and finalising his next directorial venture. However, no official update has been announced so far.

On the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan will be next seen in Seyon. The film also stars Bhagyashri Borse in the female lead alongside Raj B. Shetty, Seeman, Bala Saravanan, Aruldoss, Singampuli and Raichal Rabecca.

Also Read | 'Woh Khush Rahe': Sunita Ahuja Breaks Silence On Govinda And Komal Rani Swarnkar's Lalbaugcha Raja Visit