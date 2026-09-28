'<i>Woh Khush Rahe</i>': Sunita Ahuja Breaks Silence On Govinda And Komal Rani Swarnkar's Lalbaugcha Raja Visit

Sunita Ahuja has reacted to Govinda and his rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar's recent visit to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja. While the two were seen seeking blessings at the popular Ganesh pandal, Sunita had also visited the same place earlier in the day.

The actor's wife has now addressed the attention around Govinda and Komal's visit, making it clear that she does not want to comment on either of them.

Speaking to Sarish Media, Sunita said, “Govinda ke baare mein, na uske co-star ke baare mein kuch nahi bolna hai. I am seeing he is happy; God bless him. Jaisi usko zindagi jeena hai, woh jeeye.”

Sunita added that she would rather stay away from the speculation and focus on her own life. “Kyunki mujhe yeh sab par focus nahi karna hai. I just pray to God ki woh jahan bhi hai, jiske saath bhi hai, khush hai aur khush rahe.”

The actor's wife also said that her work remains her main priority and that she does not want to find herself caught up in controversies. “Mera main focus is mera kaam. I don't want to fall into controversies again and again,” she said.

Her comments come amid a series of statements and social media posts linked to the ongoing speculation around Govinda and Komal. Days earlier, Komal, who is also Govinda co-star in his upcoming film Roopa, had shared a lengthy statement in which she accused Sunita of allegedly trying to "kill" Govinda for years. She also responded to claims that she was a "homebreaker", writing that “nobody can ever be a homebreaker in an already broken house.”

Kashmera Shah Supports Sunita Ahuja

Amid the back-and-forth, Kashmera Shah also appeared to show support for Sunita. Kashmera, who is married to Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek, shared a post on Instagram about keeping her personal and professional lives separate.

"Since the beginning of my career, 30 years and 50 films in total not "one co-star" of mine knew anything about my personal life or feelings. The only person I told everything to was the person I married @krushna30. I have never heard of such a bond in a work environment where a co-worker knows such intimate details," Kashmera wrote.

She further said that she comes from a family of strong women and spoke about how women who protect their families can often be called "rude", "obnoxious", "dominating", "focused" and "selfish". She added that this was the first time she had seen such women being called "murderers".

Govinda and Sunita got married in March 1987. They have two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardan Ahuja.

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