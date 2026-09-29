'I Had To Be My Own Father': Rahul Bhatt Opens Up About His 'Fractured' Relationship With Dad Mahesh Bhatt

Rahul Bhatt, son of Mahesh Bhatt and his first wife Kiran, has opened up about his "fractured" relationship with his father. Reflecting on his childhood and their relationship over the years, Rahul said he felt that Mahesh had been somewhat indifferent towards him. He also spoke about the communication gap between them.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Rahul said, “I had to be my own father. My father was there, but he was not there. He has been a little indifferent to me for reasons he knows best. I love my father, I respect him, but I am not my father. It's a fractured relationship.” Rahul further shared that he has always faced a “communication problem” with his father.

Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran mutually separated in the late 1970s, though their formal divorce was finalised in 1988. The filmmaker married actor Soni Razdan in 1986, with whom he has two daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

Discussing his relationship with his stepmother, Rahul described Soni as “great” and “warm” but said he feels their relationship is largely a formality. “They call me, but it is all a formality,” he said.

Rahul said that despite the strained nature of his relationship with Mahesh Bhatt, his father continues to look after Kiran and support her.

“My mother used to be unhappy. She used to be at home. There was a lot of negativity. Nobody was interested. There was no communication. It was dysfunctional. He is a great guy. I respect him. He takes care of my mother. I respect that also. Whenever there is a financial crisis, he is there. I can lead a luxurious life in that sense. I am not the breadwinner. My father pays for household expenses," he said.

Rahul added that he earns a comfortable living and is financially self-sufficient.

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