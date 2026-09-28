'<i>Main Nahi Gaya Tha</i>': Anil Kapoor Reveals Wife Sunita Went On Their Honeymoon Alone

Anil Kapoor has shared a funny anecdote about his wife Sunita. While hosting the latest episode of the reality show, India Ke Top 1%, Anil said that Sunita Kapoor went alone on the couple's honeymoon.

Anil and Sunita Kapoor got married in 1984. The couple share three children - Sonam, Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

While talking to a contestant on India Ke Top 1%, a mention of Kangana Ranaut's film Queen led Anil Kapoor to say that his wife had gone alone on their honeymoon.

Anil Kapoor Speaks About Wife Sunita

While talking about solo travelling with a contestant, Anil Kapoor shared, “Sunita akele gayi thi honeymoon par, main saath mein nahi gaya tha. (Sunita went for the honeymoon alone, I didn't accompany her).”

The Ram Lakhan actor gushed about his wife and added, “Sunita hi meri Queen hai, aur hamesha rahegi (Sunita is my queen, and always will be).”

Anil Kapoor Says Sunita Had This Condition Before Marriage

Anil recalled that before he got married, Sunita had put forward one condition: that she would not have to enter the kitchen. The Animal actor said that after listening to Sunita, he thought he would have to become successful enough that she would not have to enter the kitchen. “I took that responsibility, and to date, Sunita has not entered the kitchen," Anil added.

Anil And Sunita Kapoor's Wedding

In a post celebrating their 42nd wedding anniversary and 53 years of being together, Anil Kapoor said that he and Sunita got married in a simple ceremony. He stated that there was no fanfare surrounding their wedding, with just family and a few friends in attendance. The couple's wedding lasted just 30 minutes.

“I never imagined that thirty minutes would turn into fifty-three years. As they say, marriages are made in heaven. Ours definitely was,” Anil wrote.

Anil Kapoor's Upcoming Projects

Anil Kapoor was last seen in the spy thriller Alpha, alongside Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol.

He is set to appear next in Shah Rukh Khan's King. The movie also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma.

The veteran actor will also feature in Jr NTR's Dragon.

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