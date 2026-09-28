Who Is Siwet Tomar, <i>Rise And Fall 2</i> Contestant Ousted After Fight With Shehzad Poonawalla

Rise & Fall 2, hosted by Virender Sehwag, had one of its most viral moments recently when Indian model, actor, digital content creator, and reality television personality Siwet Tomar - who has previously been part of reality shows such as Splitsvilla and Roadies - was eliminated from Rise & Fall 2.

He had a verbal spat with co-contestant Shehzad Poonawalla. The latter questioned him for suddenly changing sides and supporting Swara Bhaskar. The verbal exchange escalated into a heated physical confrontation. The scuffle led to Shehzad's kurta being torn, and Siwet Tomar was eliminated as he went against house rules that strictly reject physical violence.

Though Siwet Tomar is going viral now due to the latest occurrence, he has been a reality TV pro for a while.

Siwet Tomar's Reality TV Career

He was born on July 3, 1998 in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and initially began his career as a content creator and model. He won the title of Mr Dehradun in 2018 and then forayed into television.

He was the first runner-up in MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand (2023), while his massive popularity came with MTV Splitsvilla X5 (2024). He returned in a behind-the-scenes "Insider" role in MTV Roadies: Double Cross (2025). He was also seen in The 50 earlier this year.

No official statement has yet been shared by Siwet Tomar on his elimination.

What Happened Between Siwet And Shehzad?

The episode started with the contestants in the basement discussing who they could target next, while the rulers in the penthouse were busy planning their moves.

The game got more intense with the introduction of the Ultimate Ruler race. The winner would get the power to take important decisions in the Tower and would also be safe from the week's fall.

Before the race, the rulers had to choose the contestant they felt was the weakest decision-maker. Siwet's name came up several times, while Karan chose Shehzad.

The vote also brought the tension between Siwet and Shehzad into the open. The two had initially planned to play the game together, but their equation had clearly changed by this point.

Calling out Shehzad, Siwet said, "Fattu aadmi. Peeth peeche kehta hai saath dena. Strong woh hota hai na jiske aage tum haath jodhkar aate ho ke saath dena hai mera jab Swara ke aage mein khada honga."

He also told Shehzad and Tej Pratap Yadav, "Zaban na keemat rakha karo iski."

Siwet was eventually declared the weakest decision-maker and lost his chance to compete in the Ultimate Ruler race. He was then asked to name the person he thought was the weakest decision-maker and chose Shehzad.

Shehzad picked Karan, who chose Swara. Swara then picked Raj, leaving Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tej Pratap Yadav and Irina Rudakova as the first three contenders for the Ultimate Ruler title.

The tension between the two contestants did not end there. Siwet, who had earlier said that he would not speak to Swara again, was later seen interacting with her. Shehzad questioned the sudden change in their equation, and the conversation quickly turned into another heated argument.

Things went too far when Siwet grabbed Shehzad by the neck and pushed him down. Shehzad was left injured and his clothes were also torn during the altercation.

Since physical violence is not allowed inside the Tower, the incident led to disciplinary action against Siwet, bringing his time on the show to an end.

ALSO READ | Rise And Fall 2: Siwet Tomar Eliminated After Physical Fight With Shehzad Poonawalla