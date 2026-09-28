<i>Rise And Fall 2</i>: Siwet Tomar Eliminated After Physical Fight With Shehzad Poonawalla

Things took an ugly turn inside the Rise and Fall Season 2 house when Siwet Tomar and Shehzad Poonawalla's argument turned physical.

The clash in the third episode ended with Siwet being removed from the reality show. Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel also decided to walk out in protest, although it is yet to be confirmed whether the two have actually been eliminated. That will be revealed in the next episode.

What Happened Between Siwet And Shehzad?

The episode started with the contestants in the basement discussing who they could target next, while the rulers in the penthouse were busy planning their moves.

The game got more intense with the introduction of the Ultimate Ruler race. The winner would get the power to take important decisions in the Tower and would also be safe from the week's fall.

Before the race, the rulers had to choose the contestant they felt was the weakest decision-maker. Siwet's name came up several times, while Karan chose Shehzad.

The vote also brought the tension between Siwet and Shehzad into the open. The two had initially planned to play the game together, but their equation had clearly changed by this point.

Calling out Shehzad, Siwet said, "Fattu aadmi. Peeth peeche kehta hai saath dena. Strong woh hota hai na jiske aage tum haath jodhkar aate ho ke saath dena hai mera jab Swara ke aage mein khada honga."

He also told Shehzad and Tej Pratap Yadav, "Zaban na keemat rakha karo iski."

Siwet was eventually declared the weakest decision-maker and lost his chance to compete in the Ultimate Ruler race. He was then asked to name the person he thought was the weakest decision-maker and chose Shehzad.

Shehzad picked Karan, who chose Swara. Swara then picked Raj, leaving Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tej Pratap Yadav and Irina Rudakova as the first three contenders for the Ultimate Ruler title.

The tension between the two contestants did not end there. Siwet, who had earlier said that he would not speak to Swara again, was later seen interacting with her. Shehzad questioned the sudden change in their equation, and the conversation quickly turned into another heated argument.

Things went too far when Siwet grabbed Shehzad by the neck and pushed him down. Shehzad was left injured and his clothes were also torn during the altercation.

Since physical violence is not allowed inside the Tower, the incident led to disciplinary action against Siwet, bringing his time on the show to an end.

Swara Bhasker And Karan Patel Side With Siwet

Swara and Karan were unhappy with the decision and argued that Shehzad's provocation had also contributed to the situation. They then chose to walk out of the Tower with Siwet in protest.

By the end of the episode, Karan, Tej Pratap Yadav, Shehzad, Priyanka, Swara, Siwet, Irina and Raj were in the Penthouse.

Niharika Tiwari, Kaira Anu, Anish Bhagat, Sara Gurpal, Manish Kashyap, Gautam Gulati and Kajal Raghwani were in the Basement.

Produced by Banijay Asia, Rise and Fall Season 2 is hosted by Virender Sehwag and streams for free on Prime Video.

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