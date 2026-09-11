Virender Sehwag To Replace Ashneer Grover As <i>Rise And Fall</i> Season 2 Host

Virender Sehwag is set to feature as the host of the new season of the reality show Rise and Fall. The former Indian cricketer has replaced ex-Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover in the role.



Adapted from a British reality show of the same name, Rise and Fall season 2 is set to air on Amazon MX Player. The show's trailer was released on Friday, September 11.



The show marks Sehwag's first foray as a reality TV host. The ex-India cricketer is famous for his sharp wit and straight-talking style.



Rise and Fall season 2 is produced by Banijay Asia.



Rise And Fall Season 2 Trailer Out



The trailer shows Sehwag putting a playful spin on life's ups and downs before introducing the show. He plays versions of Albert Einstein, a doctor, and a teacher and then shifts into a suave avatar to introduce the series.



The caption by MX Player also gave a cheeky nod to the former batter's new role. “Ab contestant ki fielding set karenge Rise and Fall ke naye host (Now the new host of Rise and Fall will set the fielding of the contestants),” the post read.

Expressing his excitement at hosting the show, Sehwag said, “Cricket has taught me one thing. No match is won before the final ball, and Rise and Fall Season 2 takes that unpredictability to another level. As a host, what excites me about this game is that there are no easy wins and no fixed positions.”



What Is Rise And Fall About?



The show brings together 15 celebrities. Divided into two categories, Workers and Rulers, the participants navigate rivalries, alliances, and unexpected challenges across the Basement and Penthouse.



In the show, Workers survive in the Basement with limited resources while taking on challenges and facing elimination. Their aim is to rise in stature and reach the Penthouse to become Rulers.



The Rulers control resources and make key decisions at the Penthouse. Their goal is to avoid falling back to the Basement, where they risk elimination. Only a Ruler can win the show.



The Lift connects the Basement and Penthouse. The Red Room, where Rulers make big decisions, and the Factory, where the show's biggest challenges take place, form the other important areas.



As of now, there is no release date for Rise and Fall season 2. No list of contestants has been announced either.



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