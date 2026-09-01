Govinda To Make His Reality TV Debut With <i>Rise And Fall Season 2</i>: Report

Govinda may soon make his reality TV debut as a contestant. The actor has reportedly been approached for Rise And Fall Season 2.

The news comes as Govinda's personal life and his relationship with his wife, Sunita Ahuja, continue to make headlines.

Negotiations are underway between Govinda and the makers of Rise And Fall Season 2, as per Variety India. The show is based on the British series created by Studio Lambert.



Govinda's Appearances On Reality TV Shows

The Dulhe Raja actor is no stranger to reality TV. He earlier hosted shows like Jeeto Chappar Phaad Ke. Over the years, Govinda has guest-starred on talent-based reality shows like Indian Idol and Super Dancer.

He also featured on a few episodes of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss. Govinda's last appearance was on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, on the day of his wife Sunita Ahuja's exit from the show due to health reasons.

Rise And Fall Season 2 could mark a new phase in the veteran actor's career. However, Govinda has not yet officially commented on the matter.

Govinda's Personal Life

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja earlier alleged that he was involved with another actor. Her comments drew more attention after Govinda was spotted at an airport with Komal Rani Swarnkar, his co-star from an upcoming project.

Sunita Ahuja was later photographed outside a family court in Mumbai along with son Yashvardhan. Reports alleged that she had filed for divorce in 2024, citing adultery, cruelty and desertion.

Govinda's manager later confirmed that the divorce petition had been withdrawn.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's daughter, Tina, had dropped a series of photos for Rakshabandhan. The pictures featured Tina with Sunita and Yashvardhan Ahuja. Her cousins Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh were also visible in the images. However, Govinda was missing from the photos.

So far, Govinda has denied all allegations levelled against him. The actor asked Ahuja to exercise caution while discussing their personal matters publicly.

The former MP issued a notice in August cautioning the public, media organisations, digital platforms and content creators against publishing, uploading, creating, or circulating any false, defamatory, or unverified material concerning him or his family.