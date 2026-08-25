Sunita Ahuja Seeks Blessings At Khatu Shyam Temple Amid Ongoing Rift With Govinda

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage has come under the spotlight after speculations of divorce started making rounds on social media. Amid the ongoing controversy, Sunita Ahuja was seen visiting Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan in search of solace.

In the video, Sunita was seen standing in front of the idol with folded hands and offering prayer. Her head was covered in a pink dupatta, and she appeared immersed in devotion.

Take a look at Sunita Ahuja's visit at Khatu Shyam:

Another video showed Sunita visiting a Hanuman temple, where she sought blessings by bowing before the idol of Lord Hanuman.

Check out the video:

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage has been under public scrutiny for a while now. During her appearance in Lock Upp Season 2, Sunita opened up about her marriage and accused Govinda of cheating.

Later, the controversy resurfaced after Govinda was spotted with his co-star and rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar at the airport.

Following Govinda's appearance, Sunita called out Govinda for working with actresses his daughter's age and labelled him “sugar daddy".

In response, Govinda warned Sunita and alleged that she is ruining his reputation. He also asked Sunita to “stay in her limits” while speaking to the paparazzi.

After the incident, Sunita was spotted outside a family court in Mumbai with her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. This led to speculation that the couple could be heading for divorce. Putting an end to all rumours, Govinda's manager confirmed that Sunita had withdrawn the divorce case that she filed in 2024.

The controversy escalated when Sunita claimed that Govinda was allegedly planning to marry Komal Rani. However, Govinda's manager denied all such claims, confirming that there is no plan of marriage between Govinda and Komal Rani.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja married in a private ceremony in 1987 and have spent nearly four decades together. The couple shares two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja.