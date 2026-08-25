"I Stand With Women In My Family": Kashmera Shah Supports Sunita Ahuja Amid Spat With Govinda

The ongoing feud between Govinda and Sunita Ahuja has once again put their family in the spotlight. After Sunita Ahuja publicly accused Govinda of having an affair with his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, actress Kashmera Shah chose to defend her amid the ongoing row surrounding the couple's marriage.

Kashmera, married to Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek, lost her temper when she was asked about the controversy at Abhishek Kumar's birthday celebration. While Kashmera refused to comment on every aspect of her family, she made it clear that she supports the women in the family.

Speaking to paparazzi, Kashmera said, “Woh meri family hai aur main apni family ko protect karungi. Main apni family ki auraton ke saath khadi hoon. Agar likhna hai, samajhna hai, toh yeh samjho ki main Sunita ke saath khadi hoon. Aaj tak unhone kabhi awaaz uthayi hai? Kabhi kaha hai ki yeh galat hai voh galat hai? Aaj bol rahi hai na toh hoga kuch galat. (That is my family, and I will protect them.) I stand with the women in my family. If you want to write or understand anything, understand this: I stand with Ssunita. Has she ever raised her voice before? Has she ever said that something is wrong? She is speaking up today, so there must be something wrong.)"

The controversy began after Sunita accused Govinda of having an affair with Komal Rani, who, she claimed, is of Govinda's daughter's age. Speaking to the paparazzi, Sunita called Govinda “sugar daddy".

The comment did not sit well with Govinda, as the 62-year-old actor accused Sunita of interfering in his work and trying to damage his reputation.

Following this, Sunita was spotted outside a family court in Mumbai with her son, Yashvardhan. Later, Govinda's manager denied divorce rumours and clarified that Sunita has withdrawn her divorce petition.