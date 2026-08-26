Anil Ravipudi Says No Collaboration With Mahesh Babu On The Cards For Now

Director Anil Ravipudi has denied reports that he's collaborating with south star Mahesh Babu for a new project. The clarification came after reports suggested that Ravipudi and Mahesh Babu would join hands for a new film. They last worked together on the 2020 film Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Putting an end to the speculation, Ravipudi addressed the report and denied it. Sharing a note on X, the director wrote, “Superstar Mahesh Babu garu has always been a dear person to me. I have immense love and respect for him, always. Whatever news is currently circulating is completely false and untrue. Please don't believe or spread such rumours.”

Mahesh Babu and Anil Ravipudi's Collaboration

Mahesh Babu and director Anil Ravipudi's last film Sarileru Neekevvaru followed the story of Ajay Krishna, an officer who travels to Kurnool to deliver the news of a soldier's death to his family, only to find them being threatened. Ajay takes on the antagonist, uncovers his network, and helps the family overcome their troubles. At the end he returns to Kashmir while ultimately reforming Nagendra through discipline.

Alongside Mahesh Babu, the film starred Rashmika Mandanna as the co-lead and also featured Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, and others in other important roles.

About Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's Varanasi

The highly anticipated epic action adventure directed by SS Rajamouli features Mahesh Babu in dual roles alongside Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The narrative of the film spans across several timelines and follows Rudhra, a Shiva devotee who is tasked to find an ancient cosmic artefact.

As he travels through history uncovering clues, he discovers the one who assigned the quest is actually an evil mastermind seeking world control.

The film is scheduled to be released on April 7, 2027, coinciding with the festival of Ugadi.