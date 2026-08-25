Amitabh Bachchan Reveals What Happens When He Comes Home Late Without Informing Wife Jaya

Amitabh Bachchan has revealed the little routine he follows to make sure he does not land in trouble with his wife, Jaya Bachchan, when he gets home late.

The megastar spoke about it during a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. While chatting with a contestant, Amitabh was asked if Jaya scolds him for returning home late. His answer gave a rather fun glimpse into how he keeps her updated about his schedule.

Big B said he makes it a point to inform his family in advance whenever he knows he will be late. He explained that he has a family group where he sends a message about his shoot and tells everyone not to wait for him for dinner.

He said, “I know what is going to happen, so what I do is, as soon as I wake up, we have all our family members' names saved in our contacts and have made a group where I send a message saying, ‘Namaskar' with folded hands. Then I tell them that I have a shoot somewhere and will be late, so they should not wait for me for dinner. I inform all beforehand, and that saves me. But suppose I didn't tell her (Jaya Bachchan), then I will be scolded and asked, ‘Where were you? You didn't inform us. Is this the time to come home?' So, if I am very late, she eats her dinner and goes to sleep herself.”

The veteran actor also spoke about what happens at home when their domestic staff is not around. Despite having several staff members, Amitabh Bachchan said he handles household work himself when needed.

“Whether there are four, eight, or 10 staff members, when there is no one at home, I do all the work myself. I take care of the cleaning and everything. I don't know how to cook, so sometimes we order food from outside, or sometimes I ask Jaya, ‘Deviji, please make something.' That makes her very excited, and she makes different dishes for me every day and asks how I liked the food,” Amitabh Bachchan said.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan got married in June 1973. The couple have two children, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, and three grandchildren, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan.