'He Was More Nervous': <i>Mirzapur</i> Actor On JP Yadav Filming 'Difficult' Intimate Scenes

Anangsha Biswas gained popularity with her character Zarina Begum in the Mirzapur franchise. She was a part of both Season 1 and 2. She recently opened up about filming bold scenes with Pramod Pathak, who essayed the character of corrupt politician JP Yadav. She spoke about the challenges that come with filming such scenes.

In conversation with Subhojit Ghosh on his podcast, Anangsha Biswas said, "Mere difficult scenes hote hain Pramod ji ke saath, JP Yadav ke saath. He is such a good actor and person. Logon ko lagta hai kissing scene karna, any kind of sensuous scene karna, bahut aasaan hota hai. Bahut difficult hota hai. ("My most difficult scenes are with Pramod ji, with JP Yadav. He is such a good actor and person. People think doing a kissing scene, or any kind of sensuous scene, is very easy. But it is actually very difficult.)"

She continued, "Ek toh aap 100 logon ke beech mein ho. Uske baad aapka co-actor bhi utna hi nervous hai jitna aap ho. Lekin camera ko woh nervousness nahi dikhni chahiye. Confidently karni hai. Toh agar co-actor accha ho, jiske touch se aapko samajh aa jaaye ki arrey intention accha hai. Mujhse zyaada Pramod ji ghabraye hue the, in all the scenes. He was so sweet. He really helped. (First of all, you are in front of 100 people. Then your co-actor is just as nervous as you are. But the camera must not show that nervousness - you have to do it confidently. If the co-actor is good, with a touch that makes you understand the intention is genuine, it helps. Pramod ji was more nervous than me in all the scenes. He was so sweet. He really helped.)"

"The entire crew of Mirzapur is hands-on. Matlab aapko uncomfortable nahi hone denge (The entire crew of Mirzapur is hands-on. That means they will never let you feel uncomfortable)," concluded Anangsha Biswas.

Anangsha Biswas's Role In Mirzapur

Anangsha's role as Zarina is that of a character who comes from a humble background with a relentless drive to rise to power. Nothing can stop her in her journey, and she is ready to combat any hardships and obstacles that come her way.

Her relationship with politician Pramod (JP Yadav) is a transactional one, thriving on political favours, where intimacy is used as a strategic weapon.

About Mirzapur - The Series

Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, the series first released in November 2018.

The second season released in October 2020 and the third instalment came in 2024. While seasons two and three received mixed responses, the first season was an out-and-out hit, setting the tone and bar for gripping Indian crime dramas.

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