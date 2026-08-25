<i>Gunmaaster G9</i> Teaser: Shiva <i>Bhakt</i> Emraan Hashmi Fights For Love In <i>Aashiq Banaya Aapne</i> Director's Next

Amid the massive success of Awarapan 2, Emraan Hashmi has dropped the teaser for his upcoming film, Gunmaaster G9. The film, which also stars Genelia Deshmukh, is set to release in cinemas on 27 November this year. Gunmaaster G9 marks the reunion of Emraan Hashmi and Aditya Datt after Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Dil Diya Hai. It also marks the iconic reunion of Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya. The duo have delivered several iconic hits over the years, including the title track of Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa from Aksar.

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Emraan Hashmi's first look from Gunmaaster G9 is out, and he is seen amid intense action and high-stakes chaos.

In the teaser, Emraan Hashmi appears determined to fight for his love. Shiva bhakt Hashmi prays to Mahadev not to take his life before he reaches his beloved.

In his iconic voice, he says, "Mujhe chahe duniya ki sabse buri maut dena... Mere jism ke tukde-tukde kar chahe giddh aur kauwon ko khilwa dena... Par Mahadev se itni hi vinanti hai ki jab tak main apne ishq ki dehleez tak na pahunch jaun... meri saansein mat lena."

(You may give me the worst death imaginable. You may tear my body into pieces and feed them to vultures and crows. But I have just one prayer to Mahadev: do not take my breath away until I reach the doorstep of my beloved.)

"The caption read: "THE WORLD OF G9 BEGINS. Romance. Music. Action. #GunmaasterG9 brings it all together in a story that's ready to take you on a ride. In cinemas 27 November 2026. #G9 #Gunmaaster"

The teaser features intense close-range gun combat, along with flashback clips of Genelia and Emraan. The film is directed by Aditya Datt, with music composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

About Emraan Hashmi's Latest Release

Talking about Emraan's Awarapan 2, the film collected a net Rs 2.75 crore on Day 11 across 11,344 shows, according to Sacnilk.

This takes its India gross collection to Rs 165.75 crore and its net collection to Rs 139 crore so far.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 0.50 crore on Day 11, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 30.80 crore so far.

As a result, its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 196.55 crore.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner, Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. The film stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Emraan Hashmi's fans have been going gaga over the film, praising his charisma and screen presence, although it has received mixed reviews from critics.

The film clashed with Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947 at the box office and has significantly outperformed it in terms of box-office collections.



