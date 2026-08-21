'One Of Emraan Hashmi's Best': <i>Awarapan</i> Actor Shriya Saran On Hit Sequel

Awarapan actor Shriya Saran, who featured in a couple of scenes in the sequel Awarapan 2, talked about the new film during a recent media interaction and called it one of Emraan Hashmi's best performances.

“Emraan's acting was mind-blowing. He pulled off the character with such depth and intensity; I would call it one of his best."

Recalling Emraan Hashmi's earlier words, Shriya Saran said that Awarapan was always close to his heart.

Feeling nostalgic about her association with the film, Shriya added, “I felt very nostalgic. I remember the story, where we shot, what happened during the shoot.”

“I got a chance to act in a scene in this film too. I am very happy,” said Shriya.

Shriya Saran's character Aaliya is the driving force behind Emraan Hashmi's (Shivam Pandit) Awarapan. Shriya Saran's character and name appear in the sequel and become a pivotal point in the plot.

Box Office

Emraan Hashmi scripted history as he delivered his first solo Rs 100 crore hit with Awarapan 2.

On day 7, Awarapan 2 collected a net of Rs 6 crore across 10,832 shows, as per Sacnilk.

This brings India gross collections to Rs 135.37 crore and net Rs 113.50 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 1 crore on Day, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 26.30 crore so far.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to 161.67 crore.

Taran Adarash's Century Post

After the film hit a century, Taran Adarsh wrote in his Instagram post, "IT'S A CENTURY... #Awarapan2 crosses the Rs 100 cr mark on Tuesday [Day 5]... The discounted ticket offer gave a boost to its business, with Tuesday's numbers matching or even bettering Monday.

"#Awarapan2 is #EmraanHashmi's first solo film to cross the ₹ 100 crore milestone."

About Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. The film stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Emraan Hashmi's fans are going gaga over the film, praising his charisma and aura, although the film received mixed reviews from critics.

The film clashed with Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947 at the box office and went way ahead of the latter one in terms of box office numbers.