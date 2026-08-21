<i>Awarapan 2</i> vs <i>Batwara 1947</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Emraan Hashmi Film Three Times Ahead Of Sunny Deol's Partition Drama

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan, minted Rs 113.50 crore (net, India) in the first week since its release. The numbers are significant as Emraan Hashmi's film is three times ahead of Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, released on August 14. At the end of the first week, the film minted Rs 33.60 crore at the domestic box office.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On day 7, Awarapan 2 collected a net of Rs 6 crore across 10,832 shows, as per Sacnilk.

This brings India gross collections to Rs 135.37 crore and net Rs 113.50 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 1 crore on Day, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 26.30 crore so far.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to 161.67 crore.

On day 7, Batwara 1947 collected a net of ₹ 1.35 crore across 5,930 shows as per Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹39.87 crore and total India net collections to ₹33.60 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹0.50 crore on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to ₹7.75 crore so far.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹47.62 crore.

Taran Adarash's Century Post

After the film hit a century, Taran Adarsh wrote in his Instagram post, "IT'S A CENTURY... #Awarapan2 crosses the Rs 100 cr mark on Tuesday [Day 5]... The discounted ticket offer gave a boost to its business, with Tuesday's numbers matching or even bettering Monday.

"#Awarapan2 is #EmraanHashmi's first solo film to cross the ₹ 100 crore milestone."

About Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. The film stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Emraan Hashmi's fans are going gaga over the film, praising his charisma and aura, although the film received mixed reviews from critics.

The film clashed with Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947 at the box office and went way ahead of the latter one in terms of box office numbers.

About Batwara 1947

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 marks the reunion of Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. The two previously collaborated on hits such as Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996).

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film's music is composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.

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